Greencastle Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

The Greencastle Christmas Parade — scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 — has been canceled.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is not approving road closures, and many regular participants would not be able to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new release from VerStandig Media, parade sponsor.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of the Greencastle Christmas Parade for 2020," the news release said.

"Our team at VerStandig Media has been proud to produce this event for decades. Our plan will be to reinstate the Christmas Parade again in 2021.

"We thank our community for all the support over the years to make this event a staple of the holiday season and expect that the parade in 2021 will be the best we have ever had! We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and blessed holiday season."