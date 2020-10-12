Premier HVAC helps Rich Murphy Feel the Love with new furnace, AC

Rich Murphy is used to "doing for others" and found it humbling when a new furnace and air conditioning system were installed for free in his home on Oct. 8.

"He puts friends and family first ... he puts his life on the back burner," said Tim Stenger, owner of Premier HVAC Services of Greencastle.

The furnace was provided through the Lennox International Feel The Love program, while Premier HVAC contributed the air conditioner and installation.

Since the inception of Feel The Love in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,000 installations. Murphy's home at in the 8800 block of Buchanan Trail West, Mercersburg, was the first for Premier.

Murphy had actually contacted Premier for a replacement estimate a year ago, so Stenger knew it was a good fit when Murphy's friend. Kim Dopkant, nominated him for Feel The Love.

Murphy's been taking care of others for about a dozen years. He had to sideline his career as a contractor for FedEx after his father, Larry, who ran the Feed My People food bank, suffered a heart attack in 2007. Murphy took care of the ministry, which fed 8,000 to 10,000 people in six states, until his father recovered.

Murphy suffered several herniated discs in his back in 2015 and also suffers from fibromyalgia. His mother, Martha, had a stroke in 2016, and he helped care for her until she died in January 2018. On the same day, his mother had a stroke, his daughter, Kali, blew out her knee.

"I had one in the emergency room and one on the way," said Murphy, who also is a pastor at New Life Christian Church near Mercersburg. "It was fun for a while."

Now, with help from his sisters, he's caring for his 83-year-old father, who had a 20-pound tumor removed from his kidney and was released from rehab just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Murphy would like to go back to work, but financially it is not feasible. He said he would "go in the hole" to get care for his father.

"I'm just getting by," said Murphy, who tried to fix the air conditioning himself several times to save money.

"I came and took a look, talked to Rich and knew he was a good candidate," Stenger said.

The Lennox Feel The Love program helps people facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or job loss.

To help someone deserving, is "totally uplifting," Stenger said. "I like the idea of having my guys involved in something like this. It's a great thing for everybody."

The installation crew was made up of Keith Heinbaugh, Ryan King, Draven Pensinger and Derek Waltz.

"They did a great job ... I stayed out of the way," Murphy said.

Stenger hopes to participate in Feel the Love again next year and believes community service is important.

"Being a local business, our clients are local and support us all year long. I like to give something back," Stenger said.

Premier sponsors local sports teams, is a big supporter of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation, donated and installed the furnace at the High Line Train Station and donates to other fundraisers, such as golf tournaments.

Premier is conducting a food drive, offering customers discounts in exchange for donations of non-perishable items that will be given to the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry at Greencastle Presbyterian Church just before Thanksgiving.