COVID-19 pandemic takes a bite out of Apple Festival at Tayamentasachta

The annual Apple Festival at the Greencastle-Antrim School District's environmental education center is the latest community event to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration of all things related to apples and the fall season will not be held at Tayamentasachta this year.

"Unfortunately, this year we are unable to host this event due to the amount of volunteers required to make it happen," the Environmental Education Advisory Committee said in a news release. "We are working to comply with the health and safety plan of the Greencastle-Antrim School District because keeping our students in a safe learning environment is our priority."

However, there will be a chicken barbecue 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Tayamentasachta to benefit environmental education programs.

Michaels BBQ will serve up lunch-to-go featuring BBQ chicken, baked beans, apple crisp and a roll. The cost is $10. Masks are required when picking up lunch.

The committee says local residents should mark their calendars because "Our Apple Festival will return on Oct. 9, 2021!"