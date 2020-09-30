Worleytown Road bridge inspected by 'sounding' underneath

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation bridge inspectors went under the bridge over the Conococheague Creek on Worleytown Road in Antrim Township last week to hear if it is OK.

Their work followed a routine inspection, done every two years on all PennDOT bridges, which found some irregularities on the bridge deck — or the roadway, according to Sheila Hromadik, bridge coordinator for PennDOT's District 8 maintenance division.

A bridge platform crane was used to lower inspectors and take them under the bridge, were they "sounded" — or tapped — on the bottom of the deck to see if the cracking goes all the way through, Hromadik explained. They found it does not.

"The inspectors did not find any concerns during their inspection and the next routine inspection will be in two years," she said.