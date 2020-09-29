Previously canceled, Heritage Christmas events will return to Center Square

Staff reports

Echo Pilot

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce has announced that with the recent court ruling regarding the constitutional liberty to gather, plans for the 2020 Heritage Christmas season have been re-evaluated.

While formerly canceled, activities around Center Square on the first two Friday nights in December — Dec. 4 and 11 — have been reinstated. Social distancing will be maintained by spacing activities for the safety of vendors and participants, according to a news release from the chamber.

Food, performance groups and community organizations will be around the Square from 5:30 to 8:30 both nights.

Community groups and food truck vendors interested in participating should contact the chamber of commerce at 717-597-4610 or:

info@greencastlepachamber.org.

The chamber will also host the Downtown Merchants Open House on Nov. 7; Lights of Love, sponsored by Blaise Alexander, on the Heritage Christmas tree, which will be decorated by Friday, Nov. 20, and is sponsored by the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township; Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, sponsored by McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning; free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, sponsored by Ganoe Paving; pictures with Santa, sponsored by F&M Trust; Letters to Santa and Santa’s Mailbox; Shop Small Sweepstakes; the Light It Up Contest; luminaries, sponsored by WellSpan Health; and, new this year, Santa’s Naughty or Nice List.

As previously announced, horse and wagon rides will not be offered by the chamber due to liability constraints.

Additionally, the annual tree-lighting will not be held. Although gatherings of groups over 250 have been deemed allowable, PennDOT is not responding to requests for road closures at this time, according to the news release.

More details will be provided in the near future on social media and on the chamber’s website:

www.greencastlepachamber.org

The 2020 Heritage Christmas schedule of events and information brochure, sponsored by Graphics Universal and posted by sponsorship from West Penn Power, will be mailed early November.