Six games to be played Friday night

Region 4

Cochranton at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Northwestern (2-0 overall, 2-0 Region 4) is a big favorite in this one after beating Maplewood and Saegertown. Cochranton (0-2, 0-2) has scored a total of six points in losses to Saegertown and Lakeview, so the Cardinals could struggle against Northwestern’s tough defense. The Wildcats are allowing just 134 total yards per game while racking up 303 yards per game offensively (223.5 rushing, 79.5 passing.)

2019: Did not play

Region 5

Seneca at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Seneca (0-2, 0-2) will face a tough assignment as it looks for its first win against a team has had one of the hottest starts in D-10. The Knights (2-0, 2-0) displayed a potent, diverse offensive attack in victories over Union City (47-0) and Iroquois (55-6). Seneca, meanwhile, has lost to Union City (38-22) and Iroquois (55-30). One bright spot for the Bobcats has been their improved offense (328 yards per game).

2019: Did not play

Region 5

Union City at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Both teams enter the game 1-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 5. Each has beaten Seneca but lost to first-place Eisenhower. After generating 35 total yards in its opener, Union City rushed for 477 yards in its 38-22 win over Seneca last week. The Bears received 100-yard rushing games from Caleb Stull (137 yards, 2 TDs), David Roscinski (116, TD) and Kyle Shaffer (100 yards, 2 TDs). RB/LB Antonio Rodriguez leads Iroquois.

2019: Did not play

Region 6

Corry at North East, 7 p.m.

Corry and North East meet after each stumbled to 0-2 starts with losses to Harbor Creek and General McLane. Corry has not scored offensively yet after being outscored 91-7 in two games. The Beavers must get senior RB Landen Weis (28 rushes, 58 yards) in gear to turn things around. North East turned in a decent defensive effort vs. Harbor Creek but needs to get Seth Fuller in open field more this week.

2019: North East won 43-28

Region 6

Harbor Creek at General McLane, 7 p.m.

2019: This is an attractive showdown between longtime Erie County League rivals that haven’t played in nine years because they’ve been in different enrollment classes. Harbor Creek has been dominant in two games, outscoring Corry and North East 91-7 while outgaining them 426-160. HC is balanced with an average of 225.5 yards rushing and 200.5 yards passing. GM is averaging 319.5 yards rushing and 19.5 yards passing.

2019: Did not play

Region 9

Cathedral Prep at McDowell, 7 p.m.

The atmosphere in this showdown of 2-0 archrivals will be dramatically different without thousands of fans roaring. Prep junior RB Michael Parks has emerged as a standout with 365 yards rushing and 4 TDs. Senior QB Tamar Sample runs the offense. Prep’s defense has allowed 383.5 total yards per game and will face a test vs. McDowell (390.5 yards per game) and QB Chris Juchno (408 passing yards, 6 TDs).

2019: Prep won 29-26