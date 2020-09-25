Walleye bite is slowing down as steelhead wait to begin a run

The migratory Erie walleye schools from the west, which spend the summer foraging in Pennsylvania waters, are working their way back home.

Kirk at East Side Angler says limit walleye catches have dried up with only few local walleyes caught in shallower water. After another tough weekend of fighting wind, Captain Bob of the Perch Pirate says walleyes were totally uncooperative off the Point.

The reports from the shops west of Erie are better — when the winds let you get out. Some anglers are still working a large school of walleyes straight north of Walnut Creek Access in 70 to 75 feet. But the stronger catches are coming further west near the Ohio line.

"Most of walleyes that were out deep have moved to the bottom and it’s tough to get them to bite," according to Keith of Dutch Fork Fishing Charters. "We’ve been out several times and caught nice fish, but we really had to work for them by changing baits and colors to entice what have become finicky fish. Our success has come from 58 to 80 feet. The fish are definitely on the move. The walleyes are not all gone yet — but you’ve got to work harder for them since there are fewer fish."

The perch scene is wobbly at best, with a few East Side anglers finding a school in 54 feet of water straight out from the Cribs. West-side shops have not received reliable reports on perch in the lake, and refer everyone to the perch bite in Presque Isle Bay; however, these early Bay perch are running small.

Steelhead are in a holding pattern until sufficient rainfall bring stream flows up. Of course, steelies being caught from shore near the mouth of several East and West tributaries in the early morning hours as well as off The Wall at Walnut Creek. Dan at Elk Creek Sports explains "We need a good cold rain to fill the tributaries and flush into the lake in order to draw these fish into moving upstream. Looks like rain in the forecast this coming week — fingers crossed."

On inland waters, the bite is about the same with big catfish still making news at Pymatuning, Shenango and Wilhelm. Large-size perch are being caught at Pymatuning Lake, along with a few more walleyes. Crappie fishing is better at Lake Wilhelm and Shenango Lake, with Shenango definitely giving up the larger size crappies. Randy at Fish West PA says the early fall bite is happening at Shenango for hybrid stripers and black bass.

Depending on who you talk to, the Allegheny River smallmouth bite is either good or poor, and the dying river weeds are either a major problem or not so bad. However, reviewing pictures from Allegheny River guides and a recent bass tournament out of Oil City would indicate smallmouth fishing is pretty darn good if you know where to fish and what to use.

CONTRIBUTORS:

East End Angler, 4702 East Lake Road; 814-898-3474

Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle, 6821 West Lake Road, Lake City; 814-474-5623

Elk Creek Sports, 10543 Old Lake Road, Lake City; 814-774-8755

Tudor Hook-N-Nook, 10079 Cross Station Ext., Girard; 814-323-5886

Perch Pirate, East Canal Basin; 814-746-5809

Richter’s Bait & Tackle, 2936 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, PA; 724-932-5372