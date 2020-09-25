Week 3 of football kickoffs off Friday night
Friday, Sept. 25
Football
Region 1
Kennedy Catholic at Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Mercer at West Middlesex, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Farrell at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Region 4
Saegertown at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.
Cochranton at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at Maplewood, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Seneca at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Union City at Iroquois, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Corry at North East, 7 p.m.
Harbor Creek at General McLane, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Titusville at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Region 9
Cathedral Prep at McDowell, 7 p.m.
---
Girls soccer
Non-region
Oil City at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
---
Girls tennis
Region 2
Villa Maria at McDowell, 4 p.m.
---
Girls volleyball
Non-region
Sheffield at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.