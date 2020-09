Fort LeBoeuf keeps winning, sweeps McDowell

Region 1

JAMESTOWN def KENNEDY CATHOLIC 25-13, 27-25, 25-14

WILMINGTON def FARRELL 25-12, 25-27, 25-8, 25-21

WEST MIDDLESEX def REYNOLDS 25-10, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13

Region 2

SHARPSVILLE (4-0, 5-0) def. LAKEVIEW (1-2, 1-2) 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

L: Patton eight kills, nine digs; Cole 11 digs

GROVE CITY def SHARON 25-11, 25-6, 25-6

HICKORY def GREENVILLE 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 15-9

Region 3

SAEGERTOWN (4-0, 6-1) def. CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (2-2, 3-5) 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

S: Houck six kills, 12 digs; Jones 22 assists, four aces; Costello 10 digs

ROCKY GROVE def EISENHOWER 25-12, 25-19, 26-24

COCHRANTON def YOUNGSVILLE 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Region 4

WARREN (2-1, 3-2) def. OIL CITY (0-3, 1-3) 25-11, 25-11, 25-19

W: Sitler 13 kills; Shattuck nine kills; Madigan 11 digs, seven aces; Mineweaser 21 assists

MEADVILLE (4-0, 5-0) def. FRANKLIN (0-3, 0-3) 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

M: Soerensen 10 kills, five aces; Decker 34 assists; Willis eight digs

CONNEAUT def TITUSVILLE 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Region 5

HARBOR CREEK (2-0, 3-2) def. IROQUOIS (0-4, 0-5) 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

HC: Gray 28 assists, six aces; Zank 11 kills; Benim eight kills; Smith five kills

CORRY (4-0, 4-0) def. SENECA (1-2, 1-2) 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Cy: Zaczkiewicz 29 assists, 11 digs; Brady 13 kills, five digs; Davis eight kills. S: Schneider 13 digs; Peterson 13 digs

NORTH EAST (2-1, 2-1) def. UNION CITY (1-3, 1-3) 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

NE: Mayes 27 assists; Jones 12 kills; Baker six aces, seven digs. UC: Zielinski 22 assists; Reynolds nine kills; Reynolds five kills, seven digs; Tingley 11 digs

Region 6

FAIRVIEW (4-0, 4-1) def. NORTHWESTERN (1-3, 1-3) 25-7, 25-10, 17-25, 13-25, 15-10

NW: Reimel nine kills; Kaufer 11 digs, 11 assists; Swift 14 digs; Renick 13 digs

GIRARD (3-0, 3-1) def. CONNEAUT (OHIO) (2-2, 2-10) 25-12, 25-15, 25-13

G: Sharman seven kills; Simmons 12 assists; Williams 11 assists; McDonald 11 digs. C: Farley 25 digs; Ferl 15 digs

Region 7

FORT LeBOEUF (4-0, 9-0) def. McDOWELL (2-1, 4-1) 25-13, 25-8, 25-23

FL: Dahn 12 kills; Bayer six kills, eight digs; Popowski 16 digs; Wasiulewski 20 assists. Mc: Soboleski five kills, five assists, 11 digs; Miller eight digs; Radtke seven assists

VILLA MARIA (2-1, 3-1) def. ERIE HIGH (0-3, 0-3) 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21

VM: Smith 11 kills, five digs; Regal 12 assists; Dauer eight assists; Berchtold five kills, five blocks. E: Davis 11 kills; Nickson eight kills, seven digs; Straight 11 digs; Nadzam 22 assists