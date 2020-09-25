It was a full schedule of cross country action Thursday

BOYS

Region 1

West Middlesex 15, Commodore Perry 50

Region 2

Sharpsville 15, Sharon 50

Hickory 19, Wilmington 39

Region 3

At Linesville

CONNEAUT 20, CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 35

Individuals: 1. Kullen (Conn) 18:32, 2. Turner (C), 3. Spaid (CS), 4. Fletcher (C), 5. Shallenburger (C), 6. Moats (CS), 7. Lehner (C), 8. Wheeler (C), 9. Peterman (CS), 10. Mumford (CS)

Conneaut 2-0, 2-0; Cambridge Springs 1-2, 1-2

Meadville 15, Maplewood 48

At Saegertown

COCHRANTON 21, SAEGERTOWN 37

Individuals: 1. Hetrick (S) 16:52; 2. Miller (C), 3. Barnett, 4. Homa (C), 5. Freer (C), 6. DeYoung (S), 7. Axton (C), 8. Shoup (C), 9. Zook (S), 10. Hazelett (S)

Cochranton 3-0, 3-0; Saegertown 1-3, 1-3

Region 4

At North East

NORTH EAST 21, HARBOR CREEK 37

Individuals: 1. Pennington (NE) 17:13, 2. Boyd (NE), 3. Leonard (NE), 4. Dailey (HC), 5. Byerly (HC), 6. Rhodes (HC), 7. Vargas (NE), 8. Reinsel (NE), 9. Brewer (HC), 10. Haskins (NE)

North East 2-0, 2-0; Harbor Creek 3-1, 3-1

At Seneca

CORRY 19, SENECA 36

Individuals: 1. Brady (C) 19:11, 2. Fourspring (C), 3. Kornikoski (C), 4. Kuhn (S), 5. Suchar (C), 6. Brace (S), 7. Werner (S), 8. Seth (C), 9. Ellenberger (S), 10. Shumac (S)

Corry 1-1, 1-1; Seneca 0-3, 0-3

Region 5

GIRARD 19, CONNEAUT (OHIO) 39

Individuals: 1. Edwards (G) 14:35, 2. Lazar (G), 3. Dell’ono (G), 4. Kennedy (C), 5. Hutsch (C), 6. Santry (G), 7. Carr (G), 8. Sterrett (G), 9. Hutchinson (G), 10. Brainard (C)

Girard 1-3, 1-3; Conneaut (Ohio) 0-3, 0-3

Region 6

Oil City 15, Youngsville 50

Eisenhower 19, Warren 42

Region 7

McDOWELL 20, FORT LeBOEUF 41

Individuals: 1. Schrumpf (FL) 17:45, 2. Willis (M), 3. Pierce (M), 4. Easly (M), 5. Heeter (M), 6. Visosky (M), 7. Borders (FL), 8. Gilroy (M), 9. Misky (M), 10. Louis (M)

McDowell 2-0, 2-0; Fort LeBoeuf 0-3, 0-3

At Frontier Park

MERCYHURST PREP 16, ERIE HIGH 47

Individuals: Gianelli (MP) 18:47, 2. Kelly (MP), 3. Weislogel (MP), 4. Zimmerman (MP), 5. Fenno (E), 6. Berrios (MP), 7. Kunco (MP), 8. Firman (MP), 9. Andraso (E), 10. Thoma (E)

Mercyhurst Prep 2-2, 2-2; Erie High 0-2, 0-2

GIRLS

Region 1

West Middlesex 15, Commodore Perry 50

Mercer 15, Kennedy Catholic 50

Region 2

Sharpsville 15, Sharon 50

Hickory 27, Wilmington 29

Region 3

At Linesville

CONNEAUT 26, CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 30

Individuals: 1. Shannon (Conn) 20:06, 2. Robinson (CS), 3. Simmerman (C), 4. Gill (CS), 5. Klapthor (CS), 6. Fields (C), 7. Humes (C), 8. Bullock (CS), 9. Lasko (C), 10. Chason (C)

Conneaut 2-0, 2-0; Cambridge Springs 1-2, 1-2

At Saegertown

SAEGERTOWN 15, COCHRANTON 50

Individuals: 1. Fuller (S) 21:35, 2. MacAdam (S), 3. Boylan (S), 4. Bland (S), 5. Stevenson (S), 6. White (S), 7. Kindervater (S)

Saegertown 4-0, 4-0; Cochranton 0-2, 0-2

Maplewood 15, Meadville 50

Region 4

At North East

HARBOR CREEK 15, NORTH EAST (NA)

Individuals: 1. Hartner (NE) 21:38, 2. Curtis (HC), 3. Wilson (HC), 4. Stoll (HC), 5. Reilly (HC), 6. Hammond (NE), 7. Longtine (HC), 8. Bement (HC), 9. Stoll (HC), 10. Reinsel (NE)

Harbor Creek 3-1, 3-1; North East 0-2, 0-2

At Seneca

CORRY 20, SENECA 38

Individuals: 1. Smrcka (C) 20:34, 2. Post (S), 3. Bayle (C), 4. Hasbrouck (C), 5. Linden (C), 6. Dernar (S), 7. Turben (C), 8. Bailey (C), 9. Smith (S), 10. Kimmy (S)

Corry 2-0, 2-0; Seneca 1-2, 1-2

Region 5

GIRARD vs. CONNEAUT (OHIO)

Individuals: 1. Ester (G) 19:48, 2. Stellmach (G), 3. Wood (C), 4. Zimmerman (C), 5. Evans (C), 6. Brecht (C), 7. Podgers (G), 8. Supriano (G)

Note: No team scores were recorded.

Region 6

Oil City 15, Youngsville 50

Warren 18, Eisenhower 37

Region 7

McDOWELL 19, FORT LeBOEUF 44

Individuals: 1. Belton (M) 19:50, 2. Laffan (F), 3. Kramer, 4. Renshaw (M), 5. Mark, 6. Pierce (M), 7. Stravinsky (M), 8. Farrrel (M), 9. Nutt (F), 10. Farr

McDowell 2-0, 2-0; Fort LeBoeuf 0-3, 0-3

MERCYHURST PREP (NA) vs. ERIE HIGH (NA)

At Frontier Park

Individuals: 1. Friello (MP) 21:56, 2. Nola (E), 3. Steinbrink (E), 4. Sweet (MP), 5. Roessner (MP), 6. Desser (MP)

Note: Team scores weren’t kept.