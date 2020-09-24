Boys and girls soccer games and practices postponed through Oct. 7

Probable COVID-19 cases led Millcreek Township School District officials to sideline McDowell’s boys and girls soccer programs for at least two weeks.

Originally, Wednesday’s announcement by the district indicated that all of the teams’ varsity and junior varsity matches, plus practices, would be postponed through Monday.

However, McDowell athletic director Mark Becker confirmed Thursday that the programs’ quarantine period had since been extended through Oct. 7. That update was announced through a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

Wednesday’s original letter from Superintendent Ian Roberts, MTSD Pandemic Team coordinator Krystal Krawczyk and Becker indicated the decision was made "due to an increase in probable COVID-19 cases being reported to the Millcreek Township School District."

The letter further stated, "The Erie County Department of Health in collaboration with the MTSD Pandemic Team is currently conducting contact tracing to determine any additional action that may be required."

Becker was unsure if or when postponed matches would be rescheduled. The McDowell girls were 3-0 overall and the boys 4-0 when the announcement was made.

The teams’ respective regular seasons are currently scheduled to conclude Oct. 20 and 21.