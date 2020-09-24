By Times-News staff

Thursday

Sep 24, 2020 at 6:38 AM


Boys golf, girls soccer, cross country and girls volleyball have full slates Thursday

Thursday, Sept. 24


Boys golf


Region 2 mega-match


Grove City, Hickory, Sharon, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, West Middlesex, Wilmington at Tanglewood, 9 a.m.


Region 4 mega-match


Corry, Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Titusville at Wanango, 1 p.m.


Region 5 mega-match


Conneaut (Ohio), Fairview, Fort LeBoeuf, Iroquois, Mercyhurst Prep, North East at Lakeview Country Club, 1 p.m.


Region 6 mega-match


Cathedral Prep, Erie, General McLane, Harbor Creek, McDowell, Meadville, Warren at Beechwood, 9 a.m.


---


Girls golf


Non-region


Mercyhurst Prep vs. McDowell at Erie Golf Club, 4 p.m.


---


Boys soccer


Region 1


West Middlesex at Sharpsville, 4 p.m.


Kennedy Catholic at Commodore Perry, 4 p.m.


Region 2


Sharon at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.


---


Girls soccer


Region 1


Sharpsville at Kennedy Catholic, 4 p.m.


West Middlesex at Mercer, 7 p.m.


Region 2


Hickory at Sharon, 4 p.m.


Slippery Rock at Grove City, 6 p.m.


Region 3


Maplewood at Cambridge Springs, 4 p.m.


Conneaut at Warren, 5 p.m.


Titusville at Oil City, 6 p.m.


Meadville at Franklin, 6 p.m.


Region 4


Fairview at Iroquois, 4 p.m.


Girard at Conneaut (Ohio), 5 p.m.


General McLane at Fort LeBoeuf, 7:30 p.m.


Region 5


Harbor Creek at Corry, 4:30 p.m.


Mercyhurst Prep at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 4:30 p.m.


Villa Maria at McDowell, ppd.


---


Cross country


Region 1


Mercer at Kennedy Catholic, 4 p.m.


West Middlesex at Commodore Perry, 4 p.m.


Jamestown at Reynolds, 4 p.m.


Region 2


Hickory at Wilmington, 4 p.m.


Slippery Rock at Greenville, 4 p.m.


Sharon at Sharpsville, 4 p.m.


Region 3


Cambridge Springs at Conneaut, 4 p.m.


Cochranton at Saegertown, 4 p.m.


Maplewood at Meadville, 4 p.m.


Region 4


Harbor Creek at North East, 4 p.m.


Corry at Seneca, 4 p.m.


Region 5


Conneaut (Ohio) at Girard, 4 p.m.


Region 6


Oil City at Youngsville, 4 p.m.


Warren at Eisenhower, 4 p.m.


Region 7


Mercyhurst Prep at Erie, 4 p.m.


Fort LeBoeuf at McDowell, 4 p.m.


---


Girls tennis


Region 1


Greenville at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.


Grove City at Franklin, 3:30 p.m.


Sharon at Hickory, 3:30 p.m.


Kennedy Catholic at Oil City, 3:30 p.m.


Region 2


Villa Maria at Fairview, 4 p.m.


Warren at McDowell, 4 p.m.


Conneaut (Ohio) at Erie (Frontier Park), 4 p.m.


---


Girls volleyball


Region 1


Commodore Perry at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.


Wilmington at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.


Jamestown at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.


Reynolds at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.


Region 2


Grove City at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.


Hickory at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.


Sharpsville at Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.


Region 3


Cambridge Springs at Saegertown, 7:30 p.m.


Cochranton at Youngsville, 7:30 p.m.


Eisenhower at Rocky Grove, 7:30 p.m.


Region 4


Warren at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.


Conneaut at Titusville, 7:30 p.m.


Meadville at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.


Region 5


Corry at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.


Union City at North East, 7:30 p.m.


Iroquois at Harbor Creek, 7:30 p.m.


Region 6


Fairview at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.


Girard at Conneaut (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.


Erie First Christian at Mercyhurst Prep, 7:30 p.m.


Region 7


Villa Maria at Erie (Strong Vincent), 7:30 p.m.


Fort LeBoeuf at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.


---


Water polo


Fairview at McDowell, 5 p.m.


Cathedral Prep at McDowell, 6 p.m.