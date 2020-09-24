Boys golf, girls soccer, cross country and girls volleyball have full slates Thursday
Thursday, Sept. 24
Boys golf
Region 2 mega-match
Grove City, Hickory, Sharon, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, West Middlesex, Wilmington at Tanglewood, 9 a.m.
Region 4 mega-match
Corry, Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Titusville at Wanango, 1 p.m.
Region 5 mega-match
Conneaut (Ohio), Fairview, Fort LeBoeuf, Iroquois, Mercyhurst Prep, North East at Lakeview Country Club, 1 p.m.
Region 6 mega-match
Cathedral Prep, Erie, General McLane, Harbor Creek, McDowell, Meadville, Warren at Beechwood, 9 a.m.
---
Girls golf
Non-region
Mercyhurst Prep vs. McDowell at Erie Golf Club, 4 p.m.
---
Boys soccer
Region 1
West Middlesex at Sharpsville, 4 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Commodore Perry, 4 p.m.
Region 2
Sharon at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
---
Girls soccer
Region 1
Sharpsville at Kennedy Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Middlesex at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Hickory at Sharon, 4 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Grove City, 6 p.m.
Region 3
Maplewood at Cambridge Springs, 4 p.m.
Conneaut at Warren, 5 p.m.
Titusville at Oil City, 6 p.m.
Meadville at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Region 4
Fairview at Iroquois, 4 p.m.
Girard at Conneaut (Ohio), 5 p.m.
General McLane at Fort LeBoeuf, 7:30 p.m.
Region 5
Harbor Creek at Corry, 4:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 4:30 p.m.
Villa Maria at McDowell, ppd.
---
Cross country
Region 1
Mercer at Kennedy Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Middlesex at Commodore Perry, 4 p.m.
Jamestown at Reynolds, 4 p.m.
Region 2
Hickory at Wilmington, 4 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Sharon at Sharpsville, 4 p.m.
Region 3
Cambridge Springs at Conneaut, 4 p.m.
Cochranton at Saegertown, 4 p.m.
Maplewood at Meadville, 4 p.m.
Region 4
Harbor Creek at North East, 4 p.m.
Corry at Seneca, 4 p.m.
Region 5
Conneaut (Ohio) at Girard, 4 p.m.
Region 6
Oil City at Youngsville, 4 p.m.
Warren at Eisenhower, 4 p.m.
Region 7
Mercyhurst Prep at Erie, 4 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf at McDowell, 4 p.m.
---
Girls tennis
Region 1
Greenville at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City at Franklin, 3:30 p.m.
Sharon at Hickory, 3:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Oil City, 3:30 p.m.
Region 2
Villa Maria at Fairview, 4 p.m.
Warren at McDowell, 4 p.m.
Conneaut (Ohio) at Erie (Frontier Park), 4 p.m.
---
Girls volleyball
Region 1
Commodore Perry at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Reynolds at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.
Region 2
Grove City at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Sharpsville at Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
Cambridge Springs at Saegertown, 7:30 p.m.
Cochranton at Youngsville, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rocky Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
Warren at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.
Conneaut at Titusville, 7:30 p.m.
Meadville at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
Region 5
Corry at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.
Union City at North East, 7:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Harbor Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Region 6
Fairview at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Girard at Conneaut (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Erie First Christian at Mercyhurst Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
Villa Maria at Erie (Strong Vincent), 7:30 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
---
Water polo
Fairview at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at McDowell, 6 p.m.