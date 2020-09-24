Home teams will host games unless they decide otherwise

The District 10 postseason will look a little different this fall as the D-10 Committee discussed playoff formats and qualifiers during a Zoom meeting on Thursday.

One of the biggest changes this fall is the exclusion of neutral sites. With colleges likely not willing to host games and high schools also not likely to host games that don't involve their teams, District 10 voted to have playoff games at home sites. The home team will be determined through seeding and a formula if both teams have the same seed. If a school does not want to host a playoff game, the opposing team has the option to host.

The qualifiers will also be reduced with most classes in most sports going to a four-team bracket. The reduction is in an effort to cut down on travel with COVID-19 concerns. There is also a reduction in qualifiers for tennis, cross country and golf.

D-10 sites: District 10 secured championship sites for the upcoming individual tournaments. The golf championships will take place Oct. 1-3 at the Country Club of Meadville, while the girls tennis tournaments will move outdoors this year and take place at Villa Maria. Girls tennis is normally played at Westwood, but D-10 wanted to avoid large groups of people indoors.

The D-10 cross country championships have moved to Titusville for this fall. Buhl Park officials in Sharon told D-10 that the site was unavailable this year.

Trophy ceremonies: One of the big concerns with D-10 championships this year is the trophy and medal ceremony that takes place after the events. D-10 voted to hand the trophies and medals to the athletic director of the winning school and let them decide how to hand out the awards in a safe manner. The motion was only for fall sports.

KC violations: Kennedy Catholic will have some work to do with District 10 after several infractions over the past two weeks. The football team used an ineligible player during the first game of the season. As a result, Kennedy Catholic's football team was placed on probation for one year, and the school must submit a corrective action plan.

Kennedy Catholic's girls soccer program will have a hearing with District 10 in the upcoming week over match in which the Golden Eagles walked off the field at halftime. Kennedy Catholic played Mercer on Saturday and had just 11 players. One player got hurt and several others were playing with injuries when the team packed up and walked off the field at halftime down 7-0.

District 10 was told that Mercer officials and game officials heard Kennedy Catholic players talk about walking off at halftime as if it were predetermined. The D-10 Committee will hold a hearing to determine if the halftime forfeit was legitimate. If not, Kennedy Catholic could face sanctions over the incident.

New co-op: District 10 approved the football co-op between Warren and Sheffield that the PIAA approved on Wednesday. Sheffield started its season with around 20 players and lost several to injury, which forced the team to shut down for the season. A big loss in numbers this year was Abraxas not allowing athletes to compete, and they were in a co-op with Sheffield. The interested Sheffield football players can compete with Warren starting this week.

