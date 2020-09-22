Eagles played Warren on unusual day because of delay from Warren COVID case

LINESVILLE — Nate Bortnick threw for three touchdowns and ran for one as Conneaut opened the football season with a 28-0 rout of Warren in Region 8 action Monday at Conneaut High School.

"Once we got some communication things and some jitters out of the way, we did just fine," said Conneaut coach Pat Gould. "We made some big plays on both sides of the ball and capitalized throughout the game."

The game was played Monday because Warren needed to get the right amount of practices in before the Dragons could compete after being shut down in training camp with one case of COVID-19. Both teams also moved their games later this week to Saturday night as Conneaut travels to Oil City and Warren goes to Franklin.

Conneaut worked the ball down the field in the first quarter and on third and goal from the 3-yard line, Bortnick rolled right and lofted a touchdown pass to Luke Petergol in the back of the endzone.

The two teams struggled to score the rest of the half until Conneaut erupted over the final two minutes.

Zach Walker got behind the defense and caught a 76-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 1 second left on the clock.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

"We wanted to strike right away but we were going to throw short. I know how fast Zach in and when I saw the corner pressing him I went deep and he made a heck of a catch," Bortnick said. "We read our keys really well and didn't let up any big plays."

Warren wasn't able to run the clock out and Conneaut called its timeouts to force a punt. Conneaut started the next drive on Warren’s 47-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go and no timeouts left. Max Lewandowski caught a wheel route to the 31 and 15 yards were tacked on with a facemask penalty. Lewandowski pounded the Warren defense with physical runs throughout the game.

"It was all about keep pounding the ball and we worked hard for this," Lewandowski said. "The extra week helped but we were ready to go and excited to get on the field."

GAME STATS IN TEAMPLAYER

After the ball was moved to the 16-yard line, Bortnick rushed his team to the line and spiked it with four seconds to go. Bortnick then sent all of his receivers to the end zone, but when Warren sold out on the pass, Bortnick took off, made two defenders miss and scored as time expired to make it 21-0.

The two teams played a scoreless third quarter, and Bortnick put the game away by going to Walker early in the fourth. Bortnick tossed a 27-yard pass to Walker down to the Warren 22 before going to him again as Walker made a tough catch in the endzone for the touchdown.

"We have a lot of confidence and it felt amazing to get a few touchdown catches," Walker said. "I knew at some point we would take some shots because they kept pressing me."

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.