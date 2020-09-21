Erie-area high school soccer results
GIRARD — Jarrett Harry scored a pair of goal, including one via penalty kick, to help the Mercyhurst Prep boys soccer defeat Girard 4-1 in Region 3 play on Monday.
Connor Coughlin also had a goal for the Lakers (4-0-0, 3-0-0), who benefited from a Girard own goal. John Kerner made two assists for Mercyhurst.
Gabe Hansen had Girard’s goal with an assist from Mason Artz.
North East wins at Iroquois: Garrett Hein had two goals and one assist as North East defeated Iroquois 4-1 on Monday.
Josh Makin and Shane Keith also had goals for the Grapepickers (2-2-0, 2-2-0).
Dakota Longo scored for Iroquois (1-3-0, 1-3-0).
Erie High earns first victory: At Veterans Stadium, Jaures Golmen recorded a hat trick, leading Erie High to its first win with a 4-2 Region 5 victory against Harbor Creek.
Thomas Bayrurama also scored for the Royals (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Isaac Ives and Brandon Kunieczki tallied goals for Harbor Creek (0-4-0, 0-3-0).
Region 1
West Middlesex – 5
Commodore Perry – 0
Goals: WM – Asche 2, Donaldson, Ammann, Asche 2, Giaon
West Middlesex 2-1-0, 2-1-0; Commodore Perry 0-3-0, 0-3-0
Region 2
Hickory – 3
Slippery Rock – 1
Goals: H – Robison, 2, Morelli
Assists: H – Morelli 2, Scarvel
Hickory 2-0, 2-0; Slippery Rock 0-2-2, 0-2-1
Region 3
North East – 4
Iroquois – 1
Goals: NE – Hein 2, Makin, Keith; I – Longo
Assists: NE – Ksenich, Hein, Makin, Dorman; I – Johnson
North East 2-2-0, 2-2-0; Iroquois 1-3-0, 1-3-0
Corry 2 0 – 2
Fairview 6 5 – 11
Goals: F – Yahn 2, Piazza 2, Baker 2, Ross, Biggs, Scott, McCall, Wright; C – Maleski, Graham
Assists: F – George 3, Biggs 2, Gennuso 2, Howells 2, Baker, Carrara; C – Maleski, Blake
Fairview 4-0-0, 4-0-0; Corry 1-3-0, 1-3-0
Mercyhurst Prep 2 2 – 4
Girard 1 0 – 1
Goals: MP – Harry 2, Coughlin, Girard own goal; G – Hansen
Assists: MP – Kerner 2; G – Artz
Mercyhurst Prep 4-0-0, 3-0-0; Girard 2-2-0, 2-2-0
Fort LeBoeuf 5 2 – 7
Conneaut (Ohio) 0 1 – 1
Goals: FLB – Rathburn 3, McMahon, Lehotsky, Mazur, Verdecchia
Assists: FLB – McMahon 2, Samluk 2, Mazur, Lehotsky, Rathburn
Fort LeBoeuf 4-1-0, 3-0-0; Conneaut (Ohio) 1-5-0, 0-3-0
Region 5
Harbor Creek – 2
Erie – 4
Goals: E – Golmen 3, Bayrurama; HC – Ives, Kunieczki
Assists: E – Saadoon 2, Scheppner, Kandu; HC – Hakel
Erie 1-2-0, 1-2-0; Harbor Creek 0-4-0, 0-3-0
General McLane 0 0 – 0
McDowell 4 6 – 10
Goals: M – J. Williams 3, Petersen 2, Emanuel 2, Murphy, Hallmark, Nichilo
Assists: M – Danch 2, Petersen, Murphy, G. Williams
Shutout goalies: Rosswog, Fiorenzo
McDowell 4-0-0, 3-0-0; General McLane 2-2-0, 2-2-0