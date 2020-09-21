Erie-area high school soccer results

GIRARD — Jarrett Harry scored a pair of goal, including one via penalty kick, to help the Mercyhurst Prep boys soccer defeat Girard 4-1 in Region 3 play on Monday.

Connor Coughlin also had a goal for the Lakers (4-0-0, 3-0-0), who benefited from a Girard own goal. John Kerner made two assists for Mercyhurst.

Gabe Hansen had Girard’s goal with an assist from Mason Artz.

North East wins at Iroquois: Garrett Hein had two goals and one assist as North East defeated Iroquois 4-1 on Monday.

Josh Makin and Shane Keith also had goals for the Grapepickers (2-2-0, 2-2-0).

Dakota Longo scored for Iroquois (1-3-0, 1-3-0).

Erie High earns first victory: At Veterans Stadium, Jaures Golmen recorded a hat trick, leading Erie High to its first win with a 4-2 Region 5 victory against Harbor Creek.

Thomas Bayrurama also scored for the Royals (1-2-0, 1-2-0).

Isaac Ives and Brandon Kunieczki tallied goals for Harbor Creek (0-4-0, 0-3-0).

Region 1

West Middlesex – 5

Commodore Perry – 0

Goals: WM – Asche 2, Donaldson, Ammann, Asche 2, Giaon

West Middlesex 2-1-0, 2-1-0; Commodore Perry 0-3-0, 0-3-0

Region 2

Hickory – 3

Slippery Rock – 1

Goals: H – Robison, 2, Morelli

Assists: H – Morelli 2, Scarvel

Hickory 2-0, 2-0; Slippery Rock 0-2-2, 0-2-1

Region 3

North East – 4

Iroquois – 1

Goals: NE – Hein 2, Makin, Keith; I – Longo

Assists: NE – Ksenich, Hein, Makin, Dorman; I – Johnson

North East 2-2-0, 2-2-0; Iroquois 1-3-0, 1-3-0

Corry 2 0 – 2

Fairview 6 5 – 11

Goals: F – Yahn 2, Piazza 2, Baker 2, Ross, Biggs, Scott, McCall, Wright; C – Maleski, Graham

Assists: F – George 3, Biggs 2, Gennuso 2, Howells 2, Baker, Carrara; C – Maleski, Blake

Fairview 4-0-0, 4-0-0; Corry 1-3-0, 1-3-0

Mercyhurst Prep 2 2 – 4

Girard 1 0 – 1

Goals: MP – Harry 2, Coughlin, Girard own goal; G – Hansen

Assists: MP – Kerner 2; G – Artz

Mercyhurst Prep 4-0-0, 3-0-0; Girard 2-2-0, 2-2-0

Fort LeBoeuf 5 2 – 7

Conneaut (Ohio) 0 1 – 1

Goals: FLB – Rathburn 3, McMahon, Lehotsky, Mazur, Verdecchia

Assists: FLB – McMahon 2, Samluk 2, Mazur, Lehotsky, Rathburn

Fort LeBoeuf 4-1-0, 3-0-0; Conneaut (Ohio) 1-5-0, 0-3-0

Region 5

Harbor Creek – 2

Erie – 4

Goals: E – Golmen 3, Bayrurama; HC – Ives, Kunieczki

Assists: E – Saadoon 2, Scheppner, Kandu; HC – Hakel

Erie 1-2-0, 1-2-0; Harbor Creek 0-4-0, 0-3-0

General McLane 0 0 – 0

McDowell 4 6 – 10

Goals: M – J. Williams 3, Petersen 2, Emanuel 2, Murphy, Hallmark, Nichilo

Assists: M – Danch 2, Petersen, Murphy, G. Williams

Shutout goalies: Rosswog, Fiorenzo

McDowell 4-0-0, 3-0-0; General McLane 2-2-0, 2-2-0