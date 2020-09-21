Cathedral Prep, Corry, North East win boys mega-matches

EDINBORO -- Evan Rowane shot a 3-under-par 69, leading the Cathedral Prep golf team to a win during Monday’s Region 6 mega-match. The Ramblers registered a team score of 289 and clinched the region championship.

Zach Henry shot an even-par 72 for Cathedral Prep, which had the top four individuals at Culbertson Hills Golf Resort. Breckin Taylor and Phil Pedano were two-over at 74.

The Ramblers finished 46 strokes better than second-place Warren, which totaled 335. In the team standings, Prep has 42 points while second-place McDowell has 34.

Corry boys win Region 4 Mega-Match: At Reno, the Corry boys golf team built on its lead in the Region 4 standings with a 38-stroke lead over Titusville on Monday at Wanango Country Club.

Medalist Maxx Rimdzius led the Beavers with a 5-over-par 77. Nate James added an 85 and Tyler Hasbrouck fired an 86. Corry finished with a team score of 341 and leads Titusville by four points in the team standings.

North East girls clinch Region 2 crown: At Waterford, Lydia Swan shot a 2-under-par 34 to lead the North East girls golf team to a win during Monday’s Region 2 mega-metch. With the victory, the Grapepickers clinched the region championship.

Swan’s younger sister, Anna Swan, carded an even-par 36 at Fox Run Golf Course while Taylor Urban fired a 41. North East, with a score of 111, finished 11 strokes better than Villa Maria.

Tara Thomas was Villa’s top golfer with a one-over-par 37. Anna Zinram and Chandler MacArthur had a 42 and 43, respectively.

Third-place Mercyhurst Prep was led by Lia Macek’s 42. Izzy Barbero shot a 43 and Joce Ollinger finished with a 44.

BOYS

Region 1 mega-match

At Pine Hills Golf Course, par 72

LAKEVIEW (357): Grim 83, McFeely 84, Lightcap 95, Shillito 95

MERCER (361): Weatherholt 84, Ellison 89, Murray 92, Roman 96

GREENVILLE (368): Stuyvesant 86, Porter 89, Csonka 93, Emmett 100

JAMESTOWN (428): Sweezy 94, Meehan 97, Burdick 114, Presak 123

REYNOLDS (434): Foore 107, Miller 107, Obenrader 109, Wyant 111

KENNEDY (INC.): Kirkland 90

Region standings: 1. Mercer 33, 2. Lakeview 31, 3. Greenville 26, 4. Reynolds 16, 5. Jamestown 10

Region 4 mega-match

At Wanango Country Club, par 72

CORRY (341): Rimdzius 77, James 85, Hasbrouck 86, Butchko 93

TITUSVILLE (379): Durstine 91, Neely 92, Beach 95, Thomas 97

OIL CITY (400): Mumford 96, Motler 97, Loughran 100, Gutowski 107

FRANKLIN (423): May 93, Leccia 105, McCracken 107, Rugh 118

ROCKY GROVE (429): Knupp 96, Eyler 105, Patterson 112, Zinz 116

Region standings: 1. Corry 20, 2. Titusville 16, 3. Oil City 10, 4. Franklin 9, 5. Rocky Grove 4

Region 5 mega-match

At Village Green Golf Course, par 71

NORTH EAST (303): Hassenplug 69, Swan 74, Lanahan 79, Hathaway 81

MERCYHURST PREP (318): Chrispen 75, Stoddart 76, Fugagli 82, Farrell 85

FAIRVIEW (349): Fessler 79, Drabant 86, Franos 89, Weily 95

FORT LEBOEUF (365): Wurst 86, Miller 88, Dinsmore 95, Kupniewski 96

IROQUOIS (428): Shewalter 96, Hatton 98, Doverspike 112, Yelcovich 122

CONNEAUT, OHIO (435): Vendetti 93, Fedor 99, Wade 117, Taylor 126

Region standings: 1. Mercyhurst Prep 28, 2. North East 27, 3. Fairview 19, 4. Fort LeBoeuf 16, 5. Iroquois 10, 6. Conneaut (Ohio) 5

Region 6 mega-match

At Culbertson Hills Golf Resort, par 72

CATHEDRAL PREP (289): Rowane 69, Henry 72, Pedano 74, Taylor 74

WARREN (335): Gray 75, Pearson 81, Blum 88, Sivak 91

MCDOWELL (350): Paris 84, Linden 88, Linden 88, Gladden 89

ERIE (365): Westfall 82, Nadzam 87, Nicklas 92, Williams 104

GENERAL MCLANE (366): Morehouse 89, Means 91, Boutte 91, Dailey 95

HARBOR CREEK (382): Dorosch 89, Barbato 91, Brink 100, Schaaf 102

MEADVILLE (394): Mahoney 80, Pandolph 97, Jackson 108, Coppola 109

Region standings: 1. Cathedral Prep 42, 2. McDowell 34, 3. Warren 30, 4. Meadville 20, 5. Erie 17, 6. General McLane 13, 7. Harbor Creek 12

GIRLS

Region 2 mega-match

At Fox Run Golf Course, par 36

NORTH EAST (111): L. Swan 34, A. Swan 36, Urban 41

VILLA MARIA (122): Thomas 37, Zinram 42, MacArthur 43

MERCYHURST PREP (129): Macek 42, Barbero 43, Ollinger 44

HARBOR CREEK (153): Seidler 50, Lucas 51, A. Vaughn 52

FORT LEBOEUF (182): Dushole 48, Bucci 67, North 67

UNION CITY (182): Ward 57, Magee 59, Messenger 66

CONNEAUT, OHIO (191): Birt 58, Pape 62, Chiarelli 71

Region standings: 1. North East 42, 2. Villa Maria 33, 3. Mercyhurst Prep 30, 4. Harbor Creek 21, 5. Fort LeBoeuf 11, 6. Union City 9