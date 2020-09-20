Two big Erie County showdowns are set up for Week 3

Fans learned at least one thing from the second Friday of the District 10 season: Two huge Erie County showdowns are ahead in Week 3.

Harbor Creek and General McLane, both 2-0, will turn their attention toward each other after both rolled to 35-point wins Friday night. The Huskies and Lancers will meet at McLane’s Linden Field in the first of their two Region 6 matchups during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Cathedral Prep and McDowell also moved to 2-0 with explosive offensive efforts. The Ramblers will travel to Gus Anderson Field on Friday to take on the rival Trojans in a Region 9 game. The teams play once every regular season, but this year they will meet twice.

Twin connection: Harbor Creek quarterback Casey Smith and receiver Cody Smith, twin brothers, combined to set three school career records in a 35-0 win over North East on Friday at Ted Miller Stadium.

Casey Smith is now the program’s record-holder in touchdown passes while Cody Smith owns the marks for receptions and receiving yards.

Casey Smith now has 42 career touchdown passes, moving past the previous record set by Chad Vogt (41). Cody Smith, now with 92 receptions and 1,252 yards, broke the marks set by Josh Rzepecki (87 and 1,220).

Casey Smith completed 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards and three TDs Friday, while Cody Smith had six catches for 95 yards.

"It’s a great feeling," Cody said. "But I couldn’t do it without my O-line or my quarterback."

Casey was happy that his sibling’s name was attached to his record-setting touchdown pass.

"I couldn’t do it without my wideouts or my O-line," he said. "It was kind of nice I threw it to my own brother."

Cam Williamson also rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown on 23 rushes.

HC gets defensive: Through two games, it’s clear that Harbor Creek has a stout defense. The Huskies beat Corry 56-7 the first week and still have not allowed an opposing offense to score. The Beavers’ only points came on a 96-yard fumble return.

The Huskies limited North East to 195 total yards.

Offense optional: General McLane continued to excel offensively with its option offense, rushing for 361 yards Friday in a 35-0 win over Corry.

Jared Iavarone-Campbell rushed 23 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxon Scrutchins ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Matt Leehan.

Through two games, McLane has 10 touchdowns, and Scrutchins has scored seven of them.

Prep juniors step up: A pair of juniors — running back Michael Parks and wideout A.J. Roach — made a big impact Friday when Cathedral Prep beat Erie High 48-20 at Veterans Stadium.

Parks emerged as Prep’s go-to back in part because of a lower leg injury to senior standout Jaheim Williams. Williams, a 6-foot 1-inch, 239-pound all-District 10 linebacker, was set to be the Ramblers’ primary back this season, but he was injured after running for two touchdowns on three carries in Week 1. Williams started at linebacker Friday but was still slowed by the injury and did not play on offense.

Parks made the most of his opportunity with 257 yards on 19 rushes, including TD runs of 40, 3 and 65 yards. He ran more physically than his 5-foot 7-inch, 155-pound frame might indicate. He bounced off tacklers, slashed through the Erie defense and showed breakaway speed.

"Mike Parks was outstanding," Prep coach Mike Mischler said. "It didn’t surprise me. I’ve been watching him since he’s been six years old (in junior football). He’s always been just a really nasty tough kid."

Parks attributed his big game to the offensive line. "I need to buy them food or something," he said with a laugh. "Amazing."

Roach made a highlight-reel, 19-yard TD catch while falling to his back in the third quarter, and he added an interception that he returned 41 yards for Prep’s final touchdown.

"It was one of my first drives in this year. I finally got my shot to do something," Roach said of his touchdown catch. "I wasn’t really thinking; I just caught it and got hyped."

He credited senior quarterback Tamar Sample, who passed for two touchdowns and run for another.

"It was a perfect ball (from Sample). On the money," Roach said.

Empty stadium: Prep and Erie played before no fans at Veterans Stadium, which can hold more than 10,000. While some schools have allowed a limited number of fans under COVID-19 guidance, the Erie School District is not allowing spectators.

Woodward impresses: Two things are clear about Erie High: J.J. Woodward is a talented back, and the Royals’ offense runs with Jahlil Granberry at quarterback.

Woodward used quickness and slick moves to pile up 161 yards and a TD on 22 rushes. Grandberry passed for two touchdowns after missing the opener. He was ejected from the final game of 2019, so he had to miss the Royals’ opening loss to McDowell.

McDowell’s cruising: The Trojans proved they can light up the scoreboard as they dominated Butler 45-7 in Region 9 action Friday at Butler.

Chris Juchno, who passed for four TDs in the opener, had a hand in three touchdowns and Braeden Soboleski had two long touchdowns.

Soboleski got things started early with a 39-yard touchdown catch from Juchno before returning a punt 51 yards for a touchdown.

Justo Rivera had a second consecutive strong game as he led the Trojans with 81 yards rushing and added a TD.

Family success: While Braeden Soboleski was scoring for McDowell, his father, Mark Soboleski, was coaching Fairview to its first victory.

Soboleski previously coached Central and McDowell, but he was seeking win No. 1 with Fairview after the Tigers lost their opener. Fairview stunned archrival Girard with a 21-14 victory at Keck Field at Bestwick Stadium.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when Travis Burge fell backwards into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run with 9:29 to play.

Fairview then prevented Girard’s offense from tying the first of the teams’ two Region 7 meetings.

"I think that barnburner also took another seven years off my life," Soboleski said.

Girard had rushed for almost 500 yards in its season-opening victory against Mercyhurst Prep, but Fairview limited the YellowJackets to 149 yards on the ground.

Fairview’s Tyler Corbin ran for one touchdown and passed for another, but when he left with an injury, Burge took over at quarterback.

Soboleski raved about Burge’s willingness to surrender starting at football’s most important position, and especially to an underclassman in Corbin.

"The first day I talked to Travis, I said that he could be a fullback in our offense," Soboleski said. "He said, ‘Fine. I’d rather be a running back.’ But for him to step in (for Corbin) under very adverse conditions like, that is why I’m so proud of him."

First win ahead: Corry and North East have had the misfortune of opening against Harbor Creek and McLane on back-to-back weeks. The Beavers and Grapepickers are 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the region as they approach their matchup Friday at North East.

Hounds are who we thought they were: Wilmington returned nearly every starter from last year's talented team and the Greyhounds showed their potential on Friday. In a game that stirred interest around the state, Wilmington used a big second half to beat powerhouse Farrell 41-20.

The game also featured three rushers going over 2,000 career yards according to WPIC's Bob Greenburg. Anthony Stallworth from Farrell and Darren Miller and Ethan Susen of Wilmington all reached the milestone during the game.

Michael Henwood is a playmaker: It’s no surprise that Hickory quarterback Michael Henwood is having a good season, but he went to another level Friday in a 48-16 rout of rival Sharon. The two teams were tied at 7 at halftime before Henwood took over. He had a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first half and threw two more scoring passes in the second half. Henwood also had TD runs of 14, 73 and 35. He threw for 203 yards and ran for 130 to turn a close rivalry game into a rout.

Give me Liberty: New head coach Nathan Liberty has Cambridge Springs off to an impressive 2-0 start with wins over Lakeview and region contender Maplewood. The Blue Devils shut out Maplewood on Friday behind a strong defensive effort.

Cambridge Springs won a combined five games the past two years. The Blue Devils face Saegertown next week and could be 3-0 heading into a showdown with Northwestern in Week 4.

What era of offense? In an era when teams seem to put up big numbers and big scores through innovation on offense, District 10 defenses shared the spotlight on Friday. Out of 14 games in District 10, there were five shutouts, and two teams held to one touchdown. Reynolds, Lakeview, General McLane, Harbor Creek and Cambridge Springs all earned shutouts, while Eisenhower and McDowell allowed seven points or less.

Return to sender: There were several return touchdowns throughout District 10 on Friday. Jalen Wagner of Reynolds and Cathedral Prep's A.J. Roach returned interceptions for touchdowns, while Ja’on Phillips of Sharon scored on a kickoff return and Khalon Simmons of Meadville and Braeden Soboleski of McDowell brought back punts for touchdowns.

Tom Reisenweber, Mike Copper and Josh Reilly contributed to this report.