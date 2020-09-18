By Times-News staff

Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 7:49 AM


Football highlights the action Friday night; many sports in competition Saturday

Friday, Sept. 18


Football


Region 1


Mercer at Reynolds, 7 p.m.


Region 2


Wilmington at Farrell, 7 p.m.


Sharpsville at Greenville, 7 p.m.


Region 3


Slippery Rock at Grove City, 7 p.m.


Hickory at Sharon, 7 p.m.


Region 4


Cambridge Springs at Maplewood, 7 p.m.


Cochranton at Lakeview, 7 p.m.


Region 5


Eisenhower at Iroquois, 7 p.m.


Region 6


General McLane at Corry, 7 p.m.


Harbor Creek at North East, 7 p.m.


Region 7


Girard at Fairview, 7 p.m.


Region 8


Meadville at Oil City, 7 p.m.


Region 9


McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.


Cathedral Prep at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 7 p.m.


---


Cross country


Region 6


Titusville at Warren, 4 p.m.


Oil City at Eisenhower, 4 p.m.


---


Girls golf


Region 3 mega-match


Erie, McDowell, Meadville at Erie Golf Club, 2 p.m.


---


Girls soccer


Region 3


Titusville at Franklin, 6 p.m.


---


Saturday, Sept. 19


Football


Region 1


West Middlesex at Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.


Region 4


Northwestern at Saegertown, 7 p.m.


Region 5


Seneca at Union City, 1 p.m.


Region 7


Fort LeBoeuf at Mercyhurst Prep (Mercyhurst University), 7 p.m.


Region 8


Franklin at Titusville, 7 p.m.


Boys soccer


Region 2


Hickory at Grove City, noon


Region 4


Eisenhower at Conneaut, noon


Non-region


Mercer at Greenville, 12:30 p.m.


---


Girls soccer


Region 1


Kennedy Catholic at Mercer, 11 a.m.


Sharpsville at Wilmington, 1 p.m.


Region 2


Sharon at Grove City, 10 a.m.


Hickory at Greenville, 10 a.m.


Region 3


Maplewood at Oil City, 10 a.m.


Conneaut at Meadville, 10 a.m.


Eisenhower at Warren, 11 a.m.


Region 4


Fairview at Fort LeBoeuf, 11 a.m.


Girard at General McLane, 1 p.m.


Region 5


Harbor Creek at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 1 p.m.


Mercyhurst Prep at Villa Maria (Dollinger Field), 1 p.m.


North East at McDowell, 2:30 p.m.


Non-region


Edgewood (Ohio) at Conneaut (Ohio), 7 p.m.


---


Cross country


Region 2


Hickory at Slippery Rock, 9 a.m.


Region 5


General McLane at Fairview, 9 a.m.


Baldwin Invitational


North East at Baldwin, 9 a.m.


---


Girls golf


Hickory Invitational


Hickory, Mercyhurst Prep, West Middlesex at Tam O'Shanter, 2 p.m.


---


Girls tennis


Region 1


Grove City at Kennedy Catholic, 10 a.m.


Wilmington at Hickory, 10 a.m.


Greenville at Oil City, 11 a.m.


Franklin at Sharon, noon


Region 2


Mercyhurst Prep at Warren, 11 a.m.


---


Girls volleyball


Non-region


Cambridge Springs, Harbor Creek at Fort LeBoeuf, 9 a.m.


West Middlesex at Villa Maria (HFEC), 12:30 p.m.


Venango Catholic at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.


---


Water polo


Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria at North Allegheny