Neither sleet, nor rain, nor pandemic can stop Erie runners from completing marathons this weekend.

You may remember Mike Vieyra, 66, from a post I wrote two years ago about how the Fairview man was running his 40th consecutive Erie Marathon.

“Erie was my first marathon ever and it was a great adventure,” he said. “I had been running for less than a year and didn’t know anyone else locally who ran nor were there GPS watches, electrolyte drink, internet, etc... to help you. I finished in 3:11 and from that point on, I was hooked.”

So hooked that he has done the Erie Marathon every year since, even in the years when he was on the race committee, and later when he was co-director of the race.

“I have been on the marathon committee more years than not since I started running, but I have always been able to take assignments that end prior to the gun going off,” Vieyra said. “However, the ten years as co-race director took a lot of understanding from the other co-race director, my wife, Jan. The truth is that Jan was the real race director and I was the assistant, especially on race day.”

Enter 2020 and the cancelation of the Erie Marathon due to the Coronovirus pandemic. Would this be the end of Vieyra’s Erie Marathon streak?

If you hesitated at all at that question, you don’t know Vieyra. Of course, he ran it. He did his own Erie Marathon at the date, time, and location that the race should/would have been held (Presque Isle, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m.)

There were no DJs, no water stops, no spectators cheering at the finish line, no clock or official time, and no free food at the end, but it didn’t matter to Vieyra. He was never in it for the fanfare. He had a handful of loyal friends and running partners offering support and sharing a few miles (or more) with him as he looped the peninsula twice, finishing in just over four hours.

He even got a finisher’s medal – it was a sample, one of two, sent to the current Erie Marathon race director, Suzy Carstarter, by a manufacturer before the race was canceled. Carstarter earned the other sample herself, walking the 26.2 mile route with a handful of other members of the marathon committee who also did their own marathon at Presque Isle on Sunday. They, too, were supported by husbands and friends and even the president of the Erie Runners Club, Dave Comi, who set up his own little water stop, complete with granola bars and energy drink.

I’m sure they weren’t alone. No doubt others who had counted on doing the race went and did it themselves. The fact that the multi-purpose trail around the park is almost a perfect half marathon makes it easy.

Michelle Griffith-Aresco of Fairview, who was slated to do Boston this year, did a marathon on Presque Isle on Saturday, a few days prior to when Boston was supposed to be rescheduled (for the 14th) before it was finally just canceled. She finished her DIY Boston-at-Erie in 3 hours and 47 minutes.

She was going to run with Vieyra on Sunday but wanted to avoid the rain. The rain did come on Sunday, though it didn’t stop Vieyra. He’d have run in the rain if the marathon were held. He’s done it before, and he really wanted to run his Erie Marathon on the date it was schedule.

So Vieyra’s Erie Marathon streak is intact – 42 years and running. He doesn’t have plans to stop until it is not fun for him anymore.

“Marathons are much easier than the shorter distances as you can run comfortably through three-quarters of the race before you have to get serious and work your way to the finish,” Vieyra said.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.