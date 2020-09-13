Defensive back enters fourth season with Atlanta.

General McLane grad Blidi Wreh-Wilson will suit up on Sundays again in 2020 after making the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster.

Now in his seventh year, Wreh-Wilson is entering his fourth campaign with the Falcons. Atlanta hosts Seattle in week one.

Wreh-Wilson played college football at Connecticut before he was drafted in 2013 by Tennessee. The Titans drafted the defensive back in the third round with the 70th overall pick.

Wreh-Wilson mainly lines up as a cornerback, but also sees time at safety. He played in 14 games and made two starts in 2019. The former Lancer recorded 24 total tackles and seven defended passes.

“I see myself as a veteran that can provide depth, someone you can count on. ... a guy that’s going to go after the ball every play.” he said in a virtual press conference during the preseason.

In seven years, Wreh-Wilson has appeared in 60 games, including 27 starts. During his senior season at McLane, he was an all-state honorable mention.

He is listed as active for Sunday's game, so he should see action.