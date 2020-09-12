Butler QB Cooper Baxter made a freak play against Cathedral Prep
Butler QB Cooper Baxter had his two-point conversion pass batted before he caught it and ran it in against Cathedral Prep in a season opener Friday.
Butler QB Cooper Baxter made a freak play against Cathedral Prep
Butler QB Cooper Baxter had his two-point conversion pass batted before he caught it and ran it in against Cathedral Prep in a season opener Friday.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.