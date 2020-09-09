I've been running so long that I used to run in cotton shorts and tank tops from Kmart. I remember when they invented tech fabrics -- it was life changing (or at least less chafing).

Another thing you need to know the way to my shirt hack -- I'm short, like 5 foot 2 inches and shrinking (sigh...aging), so while I love tech fabric shirts, I have always hated how long they are. Some of them, especially if they are unisex sizes, go halfway down my thighs. And, the last thing you want is a bunch of fabric draping around your body when you run. Also, long shirts cling to and accentuate your rear and it's just not a flattering look for me.

So, whenever I would get one of these long-torso race shirts (I'm looking at you Cleveland and Pittsburgh Marathons), I'd just give it to my husband.

Last summer, frustrated by another too-long tech shirt, I took a pair of scissors to it and lopped two inches off the bottom, figuring I had nothing to lose because my husband was not going to wear a pink shirt.

You know what happened? Nothing. Not even after washing it. It didn't "roll up," it didn't unravel or fall apart in any way. I was amazed that with just a few snips of my fabric shears, I had a shirt I could (and DO) wear regularly.

So, if you've got race shirts sitting in your drawers that don't fit you right, well, just cut them into something that does fit you right. (I've since turned some of my tech T-shirts into tank tops.)

Yet another reason to love tech fabrics!

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.