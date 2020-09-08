McDowell, Mercyhurst Prep earn Region 2 wins.
Region 2
McDOWELL—3FAIRVIEW—2
SINGLES: Fox (F) def.a Becker 6-4, 6-3; Lowry (M) def. Soltis 6-3, 6-0; Bhatti (M) def. Mahoney 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Minichelli-Idzik (M) def. Schvette-Myers 6-3, 6-3; Bleicher-Platz (F) def. Miksa-Jain 6-3, 6-2.
McDowell 2-0, 2-0; Fairview 1-2, 2-2
Mercyhurst Prep 5, Erie 0
Singles: DiNicola (MP) def. Silijkovic 6-0, 6-2, Chardeen (MP) def. Edwards 6-3, 6-2; Richmond (MP) def. Rai 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Potalivo-Gallagher (MP) def. Vahey-Claudio 6-2, 6-1; Catrabone-Eagley (MP) def. Makhzomi-Bruce 6-3, 6-4
Mercyhurst Prep 1-1, 1-1; Erie 1-2, 1-2