Erie lost a longtime businessman and NASCAR lost a super fan Friday.

Baumann, who founded Joe B's Carpet Connection in 1992, died at age 81.

The Millcreek Township native was a well-known fan on the NASCAR racing circuit. He attended more than 1,000 NASCAR races during his life.

He started attending NASCAR races in 1958 and continued driving to the circuit’s weekend racing destinations for parts of seven decades.

He was particularly devoted to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, where he began regularly attending the Southern 500 at the “The Lady in Black” every year starting in 1964. Baumann was inducted into the Darlington Raceway Fan Hall of Fame in 2017 when he attended his 54th consecutive Southern 500.

He called the day “without a doubt the most awesome day of my life.”

He was honored that day alongside returning NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers, team owners and crew chiefs, a group that included Richard Petty and Bobby Allison.

He called Darlington his “No. 1 track” during the occasion. “It was just awesome,” he said. “This is my favorite place.”

Baumann’s death came two days before the Southern 500 was raced at Darlington on Sunday night.

In June 2018, he attended his 1,000th race at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

He was a 1956 Cathedral Preparatory School graduate who then joined the Navy for a four-year tour. He then worked for his father, George Baumann, at Baumann Brothers Carpetowne, along with his three brothers. Joe Baumann later started Joe B's Carpet Connection and ran it until he “semi-retired” in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jacklyn E. (Schall) Baumann, who died in 2015. He is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, according to his obituary.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. A funeral mass will follow on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th St.