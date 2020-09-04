Athletic directors say it will be a challenge dealing with governor’s 250/25 limits

District 10 athletic directors are taking different approaches to the new possibility of fans attending fall sports.

Gov. Tom Wolf changed state guidance Wednesday to allow spectators at sporting events. However, the limits of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors will still include athletes, coaches, game officials, cheerleaders and fans. That will severely limit the number of fans allowed at games.

Football and girls volleyball seem to pose the biggest problems.

Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria athletic director Bill Flanagan said fans will be permitted to watch Prep and Villa events in person based on available spots.

"It is certainly a challenge," Flanagan said. "We have an extreme limit as soon as you take full football and/or soccer teams into account and include all necessary personnel, as well as cheerleaders. But as difficult as it is, we’re thankful to at least have a season no matter how different it may look."

Flanagan is planning to live stream as many Prep and Villa home events at the Hagerty Family Events Center as possible. All regular-season football games also will be locally broadcast on the radio.

However, Flanagan said fans will not be permitted at Prep’s home football scrimmage against North Allegheny on Friday.

Corry athletic director Mike Daniels said fans will be allowed to attend action at Howard Sheen Field. But he offered some advice for those traveling to watch Beavers’ opponents: Don’t bother.

"Whatever tickets we have will go to home fans," Daniels said.

Corry officials have yet to establish a format to determine how available tickets will be split.

"We’re not going to have people lined up in the parking lot," Daniels said. "We’ll probably go by will-call at the ticket booth or hand out tickets to the athletes."

Daniels did say the school district plans to livestream as many of the Beavers’ home varsity competitions as possible.

Streaming as many of the Conneaut Eagles’ home events is an even greater priority for John Acklin.

The Eagles athletic director said fans will be prohibited from any of their competitions in Linesville despite Wolf’s latest decision.

"We had an emergency work session (Wednesday night) for a myriad of reasons, and that was one of them," Acklin said. "The school board pretty much pounced on me right away and said, ‘We’ve already made that decision last week.’ They had no intentions of going back and looking at that (vote) again."

Acklin said he understood not allowing fans to football games. However, he remained upset with the 25-person limit for indoor events like girls volleyball.

That limit will make it extraordinarily difficult for each team to have their full roster within the gymnasium at the same time, let alone spectators.

"These limitations are going to be hard to swallow for people," Acklin said. "It’s possible they could watch their kid at an away game, but they can’t come and watch their kid at home."

Jeremy Mifsud, Erie High’s athletic director, said attendance for Royals’ home games remained in limbo.

"The administration informed the school board about this new development," he said Wednesday night. "They haven’t made a decision on how they’d like to handle fans. After they determine if they want fans to attend the events, we’ll work through a process for how those remaining seats could be distributed."

Most district schools will have to determine fan policies and ticket disbursement formats by Sept. 11, the opening day of the regular season for most fall sports, including football.

Erie High will be at McDowell, Prep will host Butler and Corry will visit Harbor Creek.

Conneaut won’t make its 2020 football debut until Sept. 18, when the Eagles welcome Warren.

