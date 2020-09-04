Late summer winds can hinder fishing on Lake Erie, but Presque Isle Bay is a hot spot for perch off the North and South Piers.

"It’s that time of year when the wind really blows," says Dan at Elk Creek Sports, adding he recalls Septembers when small craft could only fish the lake a few days out of the month. "At least the winds have not turned to the northeast yet; right now, if an angler can get out to them, walleye schools are still there. But when winds shift to the northeast bringing in steady cold water, walleye fishing is done. Time to put on the waders for steelhead."

In the past week, only a couple Erie tackle shops had reports of anglers sneaking out Monday and Tuesday evening during a calm period for a couple hours of fishing the 60-foot plus depths. The bite was light with more fish dropped than landed. The Perch Pirate head boat spent both evening trips at the Dump where customers managed to land a few walleyes.

With Erie tributaries extremely low, any incoming steelhead would be holding in the lake off the creek mouths. Bill at Tudor’s Hook-N-Nook checked the shoreline only to find muddy water extending out a ways, making it a waste of time to fish the surf.

However, Kirk at East End Angler and Junior at Poor Richards offer an improved Presque Isle Bay report with perch being caught off the North and South Piers – especially on the lake end of the piers. Also, shore fishermen are catching panfish (including crappies) at the slip at the end of Holland Street, Liberty Park and on the wall beside the Sheraton Hotel.

On inland waters, the fishing outlook remains about the same as the previous week. All impounded waters are lower than normal summer pool, and flowing water at the lowest point this year.

Some sections of the Allegheny River are simply a sea of flowing grass from bank to bank. Jetboaters are complaining of constant clogging of water intake from floating vegetation, which will become worst as more grass dies through September.

On the upside on the river, a few anglers are doing fairly well on smallmouth bass, with reports of many small ones, plus a few 17- to 20-inch bronzebacks as water temperature begins dropping. According to Mike at Mike’s Custom Tackle, the northern pike bite is on fire in river pools in the Franklin/Oil City area.

Pymatuning continues to have an above average year on muskies, while catfish and perch dominate the catch of average anglers.

Anglers interested in crappies are finding more success at Shenango Lake and Lake Wilhelm than Pymatuning.

Meanwhile, bass anglers on Pymatuning Lake, Shenango Lake and Lake Wilhelm are enjoying a good September bite due to largemouth and smallmouth feeding on schools of young-of-year shad.

CONTRIBUTORS:

East End Angler, 4702 East Lake Road; 898-3474

Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle, 6821 West Lake Road, Lake City; 814-474-5623

Elk Creek Sports, 10543 Old Lake Road, Lake City; 814-774-8755

Tudor Hook-N-Nook, 10079 Cross Station Ext., Girard; 814-323-5886

Perch Pirate, East Canal Basin; 746-5809

Richter’s Bait & Tackle, 2936 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, PA; 724-932-5372