It’s a $2.90 total with fees.

If your idea of a relaxing Labor Day includes a bit of fishing, but you don’t have a license, you’re in luck.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering one-day adult resident and non-resident fishing licenses for just $1 each. With issuing agent and transaction fees, the total is $2.90 each.

The one-day licenses are good only on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. All regulations apply.

Those age 16 and older must be licensed to fish in Pennsylvania waterways.

Licenses can be purchased in person at participating agents or through The Outdoor Shop, www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/start.php. Licenses purchased online can be printed at home.

The Fish and Boat Commission also offers two annual Fish-for-Free Days, Memorial Day and July 4.