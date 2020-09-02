Erie, McDowell, Cathedral Prep coaches happy to be playing at all

One of the most talked about regions in football over the past few years has involved Cathedral Prep, Erie and McDowell.

Prep and McDowell have one of the most heated rivalries in the state, while Erie and McDowell have a growing rivalry that includes an annual showdown for the District 10 Class 6A championship.

On Monday, D-10 stoked those rivalries by scheduling all three teams to play each other twice this season.

“We are just happy to have a chance to play,” said Erie coach Rob Matz. “We get to play against great football teams two times this season.”

Erie and McDowell have played twice over the past three years, but the second meeting has always been in the D-10 title game. This fall, the two could meet a third time for the D-10 title as long as both beat Butler during region play. Butler joined D-10 this year and is eligible to win region and district titles as a 6A team. The four teams make up the new Region 9 and will play each other twice in the next six weeks.

“I realize that scheduling, just like everything else right now, is not easy. On a state level, with us moving back two weeks, I would have liked to see an eight-game schedule,” said McDowell coach Brad Orlando. “If we are going to play, let's give these kids as much of a season as possible. On a district level, I would have liked to see more of a variety in our schedule instead of a round-robin formation playing Erie, Butler, Prep, Erie, Butler, Prep.

“I don't feel that playing three teams twice was the best solution. We already had two other District 10 teams in our original schedule, and I would have liked to have seen some type of schedule like that if we are restricted to D-10 games. However, at this point, it is about giving our kids an opportunity to play. I just want to have a season for our players and parents.”

Much like playing Erie twice between the regular season and playoffs the past three years, McDowell has played Prep twice in one year in the same circumstances. The last time Prep and McDowell met twice in one year was 2007 when both were Class 4A in a four-class system.

While Prep will play Erie two times for the first time in program history and McDowell twice for the first time in 13 years, the Ramblers are concerned about what happens after Week 6. There are no other Class 5A teams in D-10, which means Prep can't win a D-10 title and will hope for a PIAA tournament.

“We are just thankful to be able to play at all, so you will hear no criticisms on the new schedule from me. A ton of things had to go our way to even get to this point, so we will gladly play the schedule we were presented,” said Prep coach Mike Mischler. “I am, however, interested in the playoff bracket since we, incredibly enough, are the only 5A school in D-10. I'm not sure how that is going to look.”

