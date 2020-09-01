It's not too late to sign up for one of the Bull Dam Trail Run events to be held live this weekend (yep, an actual live event, not a virtual one) at North East's Eaton Reservoir, which is also known as Bull's Dam.

You have three races to choose from -- a 5K on a grassy, flat path surrounding the reservoir or a 10K or 1/2 marathon trail run on more challenging terrain in the woods surrounding the reservoir.

The race is capped at 250 people TOTAL, not for each event, but a total of 250 participants in all of the events, so if you're interested, sign up today before this race fills up. It's $30 for each event and that does include a shirt and finisher medal (but do note that those items will be mailed after the race to minimize contact due to COVID-19).

The race is Saturday, September 5 at 7 a.m., though there are staggered starts for each event and within each event to allow for social distancing (don't worry, there's a start mat).

You'll find much more race info here including course descriptions and maps, a complete rundown of the precautions being taken due to COVID-19, and a link to registration.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.