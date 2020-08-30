Erie SeaWolves welcome work as new entrance, team shop among renovations

Two years after plans were first laid, several renovations at UPMC Park are nearing their completion at the downtown Erie field.

Erie Events Executive Director Casey Wells says E.E. Austin & Son will have all work completed before winter.

The COVID-19 pandemic erased the Erie SeaWolves’ 2020 season and delayed the project, but the lack of ballpark traffic allowed construction to get back on track.

"The pandemic did set us back," Wells said. "Fortunately, we were able to recover much of that in the schedule. (Losing the season) was tragic, but it gave us a little more time because we didn’t have the crush and the challenge of having to be ready at the beginning of April."

Greg Coleman, president of the SeaWolves, is excited that the team will be able to open its own team shop in left field, providing fans the ability to shop there for team gear all year.

Coleman said concrete has been poured where UPMC Park’s new West Ninth Street entrance will be unveiled. Upgrades to concession stands and bathroom areas are nearly finished. The suite area has had all of its permanent fixtures set in place and now awaits furnishings.

Renovations include the new stadium club, which will overlook left field, and the right-field picnic deck are still ongoing. The construction of climate-controlled batting tunnels is also in progress.

The stadium club will be another venue purposed to get use throughout the year for non-sporting events.

"This new left-field building is going to turn the facility into a 365-day venue," Coleman said. "Fans can shop at the team store around Christmas. The club will be able to be used on a year-round basis. It’ll be a community space and we’re looking forward to being able to unveil that."

Wells expects both the new SeaWolves and Erie Otters offices inside Erie Insurance Arena to be ready for use by winter.

"These improvements will deliver to Erie a true Double-A ballpark," Wells said. "It certainly will be much more patron-friendly; it’ll be more player-friendly and much more friendly to the ownership group. You need all of that to make this work."

The absence of fans has certainly hit home to those who work within the SeaWolves organization. The new features have provided some distraction and excitement as the team looks toward the 2021 season.

"Certainly, progress has happened every single day," said Coleman, who mentioned that fans can follow the updates on the SeaWolves’ Facebook and Twitter pages. "It’s a lot of fun to stay on top of."

Fans would have seen these upgrades up close had the 2020 season taken place. Construction crews were set to work around the baseball team’s schedule. Patrons would have seen the project come together incrementally until its completion in July.

Coleman anticipates a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the future. Fans will have to wait for a "grand opening" when public health matters permit such an event.

The ballpark renovations are being funded by a $12 million state grant. Construction was delayed because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order closing non-essential businesses in response to the pandemic.

When the ballpark officially opens in 2021, SeaWolves fans can expect to be treated to a brand-new experience.

"We get a chance to roll it out all at once," Coleman said. "It’s been a long wait. We have a few more months to go. Fans will like what they see. A lot has changed. We miss the fans, we miss having them out here and we look forward to having the day where we can share this with them."

