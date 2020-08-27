A random collection of running-related articles, information, and funny stuff I found while surfing around.
Worth Reading Runner's World has advice on How to bust through 5 of the most common running blocks. Podium runner: Why Your GPS lies ( you know you want to know...we all do!) Put down that burger: High fat diets still don't boost endurance. Meet the Chicago Nun running a treadmill marathon. (Run, sister, run!) Upcoming races
Sept. 6 -- Bull Dam Trail Runs, North EastJust for fun
Another oldie, but a goodie -- Don't be that Awkward Runner! (or do....it's fine. Runners are weird and we like it).Worth Making (recipes for runners)
Still drowning in zucchini? Try this quick and easy Skillet Mexican Zucchini with a little kick (from the jalapenos) from SkinnyTaste.com.
Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.