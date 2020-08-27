Here’s a wrapup of golfers and scenarios to keep an eye on as the season tees off

Expect Thursday’s tri-meet between the North East, Mercyhurst Prep and McDowell boys golf teams to receive unique interest.

Golfers who represent the Grapepickers, Lakers and Trojans will compete at Lake View Country Club at 11 a.m.

What makes the teams’ ordinary competition so notable is it’s likely to be the first athletic event that involves Erie County high school students in more than five months. (Other golf meets could have been added late Wednesday.)

It was March 12 when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic initially forced the PIAA to suspend, and then cancel, the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic calendar.

The start of the current fall sports season also was delayed because of COVID-19.

On Friday, the PIAA board of directors voted to allow sports to resume. Fall teams were allowed to start sanctioned workouts on Monday, with golf permitted to begin official rounds on Thursday. The season originally was scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.

Here are 18 other people or topics to consider in a District 10 golf season that’s already unlike any other:

1. Altering schedules: Wednesday was the deadline for school districts to inform District 10 officials if their fall sports teams, golf or otherwise, would compete.

D-10 officials now must reschedule golf region mega-matches that were missed during the fall sports delay as the PIAA decided whether to allow competition.

2. COVID-19 impact: Golf was among the sports included in return-to-competition guidelines the PIAA announced this summer. District 10 players won’t be required to wear masks while they drive, chip and putt. However, they should expect pins to remain in the cups, traps to remain unraked and social distancing to remain at six feet.

3. Electronic scoring: Expect to see more rounds digitally recorded upon their completion as a way to break golfers from the habit of exchanging scoreboards with others in their assigned pairings.

4. Mike Ferry: The Country Club of Meadville golf professional was named District 10’s new tournament director this past April. Ferry replaced Tim McCord, who formerly coached Titusville’s boys golf team.

5. Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour: Northwestern Pennsylvania players continue to benefit in the fall from the summer series that Cathedral Prep coach Jay Willow created eight years ago.

The tour has grown in interest and participation to the point that one of its 2020 champions resided outside of District 10. McKayla Kerle, who finished first in the girls age 15-under division, is a Clarion Area student.

6. Lydia Swan: Swan became the first female golfer from District 10 to win a PIAA individual title since the inaugural state tournament in 1974. She made it easy for the Erie Times-News to name her its 2019 District 10 Female Golfer of the Year. She’s also the D-10 Preseason Golfer of the Year.

7. Isaiah and Anna Swan: While Thursday’s tri-meet marks the start of Isaiah Swan’s senior season for the North East boys, Anna Swan must wait to strike her first official shot as a freshman teammate with her older sister and the rest of the Grapepicker girls.

The 2020 season will be the only time the sibling trio will compete for North East at the same time.

8. Evan Rowane: The Cathedral Prep senior is District 10’s defending champ in the Class 3A boys field. That victory, along with his fifth-place medal at the state meet, are why he was named the 2019 Erie Times-News Male Golfer of the Year and is the Preseason Golfer of the Year.

9. Zach Henry and Breckin Taylor: Rowane won’t be the only returning talent on Prep’s roster. Henry, a senior, frequently found himself near the top of leaderboards during this summer’s Great Lakes tournaments. Taylor was the lone freshman on last season’s all-District 10 first team.

10. Carter Hassenplug: Like Isaiah Swan, this will be the last high school season for the son of North East coach Troy Hassenplug.

Carter Hassenplug returns as the two-time defending District 10 Class 2A champion. He also comes back as the 19-and-under medalist for this year’s Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour Championship.

11. Natalie Brosig and Zoey McClain: McDowell should benefit from not one, but two returning District 10 Class 3A champions. Brosig finished first in 2019 and McClain in 2018.

Brosig, a senior, competed in national Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events this summer. McClain competed closer to home in Great Lakes events.

12. Grove City boys: The Class 2A Eagles are scheduled to welcome back senior Sam Norris and junior Toby Matson from their 2019 state-qualifying team.

13. Hickory girls: The Hornets seek to repeat as District 10’s best small-school girls program with scheduled returnees like senior Leah Benson and junior McKenzie Gustas.

14. Villa Maria girls: The Victors move on minus Madison Klinger, who was recruited to play for Ashland (Ohio) University. Seniors Tara Thomas or Chandler McArthur are expected to assume the role as the school’s top golfer.

15. Union City boys: The Bears’ Josh James was the age 15-under winner for the Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour Championship. He accomplished that a week after teammate Cole Desimone finished first in the Flight B bracket for the tour’s Match Play Tournament.

16. Cam Colbert: The Hickory senior tied for third place in the 2019 PIAA Class 2A boys tournament.

17. Jacob Wolak: The Slippery Rock golfer posted the highest finish (three-way tie for 10th) by a freshman in last season’s state Class 2A boys competition.

18. PIAA tournament: Golfers might have worried about whether a PIAA tournament would be played. If teams and schools can remain relatively coronavirus free, the state team and individual golf tournaments should return to Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York this fall.

