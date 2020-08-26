District 3 at the forefront of PIAA efforts

By Lee Goodwin

lgoodwin@therecordherald.com

Eastern Lebanon County High School athletic director Douglas Bohannon spent Tuesday at school working at a teacher in-service day.

He's been doing that for 31 years. But something that's new to Bohannon and the rest of the hundreds of high school athletic teams in Pennsylvania is getting a late start to the fall sports season due to a viral outbreak back some eight months ago that has not gone away.

As the saying goes, better late than never.

It was Bohannon that offered the first motion to hold a vote on starting fall sports at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s meeting last Friday. Lower Dauphin High School athletic director Dave Bitting seconded the motion, and without discussion, the vote passed 25-5, a vote that meant the Commonwealth's high schools — those that hadn't already decided to start later — could start practicing Monday, Aug. 24.

"We felt what we were doing was hearing from our schools, our parents, our coaches," Bohannon said. "We felt we were doing the right thing. We were doing it for District 3, representing the membership."

Bohannon said that while there wasn't discussion during the actual virtual meeting, there were workship meetings up to the day of the meeting.

"There was a lot of discussion prior to (the vote)," Bohannon said. "I think it went the way it should have."

Waynesboro Area Senior High School athletic director Eric McIlquham has been an avid proponent of having fall sports. He was also one of 10 Mid-Penn Conference ADs to vote against starting fall practices on Sept. 4.

"District 3 has always kind of been at the forefront in the entire state," said McIlquham. "We've always played a prominent role. It's one of the largest districts in the state."

The overwhelming vote in favor of moving forward with fall sports when it happened could have arguably saved the fall sports season.

Still, Bohannon and Bitting both weren't concerned about the two-week delay that occurred on Aug. 7, one day after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended no high school sports be played until January 2021.

"I don't think there was," Bohannon said of the delay in holding the vote on fall sports.

Bohannon, whose school plays in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, said that practices will not take place until Sept. 4, after schools have opened for the 2020-21 school year.

"Our kids haven't been in school since March 13. I want them to get their feet on the ground before we start sports practices," Bohannon said. "I'm a teacher, and my head is spinning with all the new initiatives and all the things we have to do in the classroom."

Perhaps the common feelings among most involved in the return to school and the start of the fall sports season are excitement and anxiety.

"I think so," said Bohannon. "I think anxiety is high and there is excitement that we are starting. There's anxiety going on to see if we get the whole season in. There are so many unknowns. Many schools opened this week."

In addition to L-L, the Mid-Penn Conference and the York-Adams League are also District 3 conferences waiting until Sept. 4 to begin practices.

"I'm proud that District 3 was the one to make that motion," Bitting said. "For a person who has been in this business for a while and has children that play, it's a big step forward."

Bitting, who says his philosophy is, "Without trying, how do we know," said that following the protocols put in place is critical to continuing the push forward and enjoying a successful season.

"I think people are going to follow those plans," said Bitting. "Those are orders that were given to us — venue sizes, no spectators at sports events. The schools are excited, and I'm also nervous about it, too."

While the guidelines may change, for now there won't be spectators at football games, as well as soccer, cross country, field hockey, golf, girls tennis and girls volleyball.

Bitting said the reason Bohannon's motion succeeded was for another motion that occurred subsequently.

"The second motion to allow schools to pursue alternate seasons was the reason the first motion succeeded in the manner it did," said Bitting. "Even for us, if things do not work out. You don't know until we try."

Bitting is one of many athletic directors — a list that includes McIlquham — that will provide online streaming of fall sports contests.

"I want to provide the best experience I can," Bitting said.

Contact Lee Goodwin at lgoodwin@therecordherald.com or on Twitter: @LeeG_RH