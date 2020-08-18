District 10 merged Regions 2 and 3 in offseason but left out Conneaut, Ohio
Region 2 football was affected greatly when District 10 undertook its usual realignment before the upcoming two-year enrollment cycle.
The six-team Region 2 of 2019 was combined with three teams from Region 3 to form a nine-team region of Class 1A and 2A teams from D-10’s northern half. As a result, three Erie County teams — Iroquois, Northwestern and Seneca — joined a fourth, Union City, in the new league.
Four Crawford County teams — Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Maplewood and Saegertown — are also in the region, along with a Warren County program, Eisenhower. Maplewood is the defending region champion.
The only team from the former Region 3 not to merge into Region 2 was Conneaut, Ohio. The Spartans were two-time defending Region 3 champions, but they were moved into Region 3 with several Mercer County powers.
Our look at the Region 2 teams begins with Iroquois and Northwestern. Here’s more on the region:
2020 REGION 2 – 1A, 2A
Team, Enrollment
Cambridge Springs (1A), 123
Cochranton (1A), 95
Eisenhower (1A), 120
Iroquois (1A), 128
Maplewood (1A), 107
Northwestern (2A),167
Saegertown (1A), 104
Seneca (2A), 189
Union City (1A), 120
Classification ranges
1A: 129 and below
2A: 130-195
---
2019 REGION 2 – 1A STANDINGS
Region, Overall
x-Maplewood, 5-0, 10-1
Union City, 4-1, 5-5
Eisenhower, 3-2, 3-7
Cambridge Springs, 2-3, 3-7
Cochranton, 1-4, 1-8
Saegertown, 0-5, 0-9
x-region champion
---
REGION 3 – 2A
Region, Overall
x-Conneaut (Ohio), 3-0, 9-1
Northwestern, 2-1, 7-4
Iroquois, 1-2, 1-9
Seneca, 0-3, 0-9
---
2019 POSTSEASON RESULTS
Class 1A
District 10
Quarterfinals
Reynolds 43, Eisenhower 7
West Middlesex 28, Union City 6
Semifinals
Maplewood 36, Reynolds 0
Championship
Farrell 35, Maplewood 20
---
Class 2A
District 10
Quarterfinal
Northwestern 33, Lakeview 0
Semifinal
Greenville 14, Northwestern 10
---
RETURNING ALL-STARS
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Offense
Kendrick Hostetler, Cochranton, 10, TE
Dillon Benson, Eisenhower, 11, WR
Zane Alexander, Eisenhower, 11, RB
Kaleb Donor, Maplewood, 11, RB
Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, 10, AP
Jared Beers, Eisenhower, 11, OL
Special teams
Jake Venman, Eisenhower, 10, K
Trenton Wheeler, Cambridge Springs, 11, P
Defense
Dylan Maynard, Cochranton, 11, DL
Joey King, Maplewood, 11, DL
Jared Beers, Eisenhower, 11, LB
Trenton Wheeler, Cambridge Springs, 11, LB
Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, 10, LB
Caleb Robinault, Eisenhower, 11, DB
Jack Martinec, Cochranton, 10, DB
Second team
Offense
Caleb Robinault, Eisenhower, 11, WR
Owen Trumbull, Eisenhower, 11, QB
Jake Reisinger, Saegertown, 11, RB
Ryan Woinelowicz, Union City, 11, OL
Joey King, Maplewood, 11, OL
Gannon Jaquay, Eisenhower, 10, OL
Defense
Colby Hagg, Eisenhower, 11, DL
Ryan Woinelowicz, Union City, 11, DL
Cael Black, Eisenhower, 10, DL
Logan Kesselring, Union City, 11, LB
Gannon Jaquay, Eisenhower, 10, LB
Owen Trumbull, Eisenhower, 11, DB
Landon Bryne, Cambridge Springs, 11, DB
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
Offense
Austin Swift, Northwestern, 11, RB
Antonio Rodriguez, Iroquois, 11, RB
Michael Hoopsick, Iroquois, 9, RB
Special teams
Preston Runser, Northwestern, 11, K
Antonio Rodriguez, Iroquois, 11, P
Defense
Cole Bish, Northwestern, 11, DL
Austin Bird, Northwestern, 11, LB
Dawson Fiesler, Northwestern, 11, DB
Cody Conway, Northwestern, 11, DB