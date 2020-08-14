Spartans lost talented backfield to graduation after going 9-1 in 2019

Conneaut (Ohio) Spartans

Coach: Rocco Dobran (10th season, 46-44)

2019 overall record: 9-1

2019 region record: 3-0 (champion)

2019 playoff results: Did not qualify for the OHSAA playoffs.

Top players lost: Rylan Davison, Seth Fedor, Hunter Dale

Top returning players: Tellus Andrews, Jake Wiley, Anthony Nunes, Alex Kohlman, Joey Merlene, Nick Osborne

Assistant coaches: Tim Tallbacka, Tony Pasanen, Bill Lipps, Eric Hodges

Outlook: Conneaut continues to be in a tough situation in Ohio as making the state tournament calls for almost a perfect record. The Spartans went 9-1 last year and still finished out of the region rankings for the state tournament.

Conneaut will have some big-time seniors to replace, including all-region selections Richie Picard (tight end), Aidan Thomas (wide receiver), Rylan Davison (quarterback/linebacker), Seth Fedor (all-purpose), Damon Bowers (offensive line), Hunter Dale (offensive line/defensive line), Logan Johnston (offensive line), Leon Moffett (defensive line), Jay Green (defensive back), Chance Ryan (defensive back) and Branden Smile (defensive back). Fedor led the team in rushing with 1,099 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall, while Davison ran for 976 yards and 16 touchdowns. Davison, the Region 4 co-player of the year, also threw for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns. Thomas led the receivers with 15 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Conneaut returns three starters on offense and two on defense. Tellus Andrews is a returning all-region wide receiver and Jacob Wiley is a returning all-region lineman. Nick Osborne is a returning starter at center and Alex Kohlman on the defensive line. Anthony Nunes and Joey Merlene could step up at the skill positions as the Spartans will need to rebuild the offense and defense this fall. The quarterback position could come down to Jason Herd, Jake Slayton and Keifer Mandagelo, and the two that lose the battle could see the field at another position.

Conneaut is lacking experience this year after one of the best seasons in program history last year. The Spartans weren't given any favors either during D-10 realignment because they will take on some of the best teams in Mercer County in region play this fall. Conneaut will need to reload both sides of the ball in camp right away with a challenging schedule ahead this season.

2020 opponents

(Dates of games uncertain)

at Edgewood (Ohio)

at North East

Grove City*

Hickory*

at Girard

at Slippery Rock*

Sharon*

at Titusville*

Fort LeBoeuf

*Region 3 game

— Tom Reisenweber