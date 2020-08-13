Some folks will look out the window on the coldest day of winter and think, "What a barren landscape." Well, it is the middle of summer, and that is what I thought the other day when I was out foraging for some wild vittles.

This heat and lack of rain has pickings sparse and dried up. The blackberry mast in these parts is small and bitter compared to an hour or two north of here, where I filled several containers with some thumb-sized berries. They just had more rain.

I have only found a handful of chanterelles, a small trumpet-shaped mushroom that is a deep yellow or golden in color. When you find a patch of these, you will realize why they are one of the best-looking mushrooms in the woods and one of the best tasting when you cook them.

Giant puffballs are a common edible fungi that I usually find too many of at one time. But not so far this year as I have not found one.

We need a long soaking rain.

The wild elderberry growing around my house is also giving me fits. It is not ripening in the usual small-time frame. Several plants have berries that already ripened and are picked clean while others are still green. Typically, I pick all of the berries within a week.

In dry, hot times, I head to water for better foraging. Watercress is prized for its spicy, peppery flavor that may remind you of mustard greens. As it grows in wet areas and stays tender and tasty, it takes the place of dandelion, which is tough and bitter in the summer.

I can’t pass up the chance to gather some cattail. The entire plant is edible if you put in the effort; lower leaves for salads, inner stems for salads and soups, roots for flour and flowers for soup and stew thickener.

Every year, I try to add one or two new species to my table. This year, it is purslane.

Common purslane is a is a weedy, low-growing plant with succulent leaves. It is very nutritious. Purslane is unusually high in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish and flax seeds) and contains significant amounts of vitamins A and C, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium and antioxidants.

The edible parts of purslane are the leaves, stems and flower buds.

To increase your knowledge of the bounty awaiting in Penn’s Woods, join the staff at Raccoon Creek State Park for an Edible Plant Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Come and stretch your legs starting at 10 a.m. and learn about 12 different plants used historically for their edible qualities. This one-mile hike will include one uphill section.

Online registration is required. Once registered, the meeting location will be emailed to registered attendees. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all park programs are limiting participant numbers. Those attending must wear a mask or face covering unless exempt and practice social distancing. As of Thursday afternoon, 12 spots remained.

Eleven now, I registered!

Mike Barcaskey is a local sportsman. He can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.