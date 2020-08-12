Cathedral Prep, Erie, McDowell welcome Butler into region

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the PIAA football season in doubt. As a result, the Times-News announced this week that the annual Kickoff magazine will not be printed because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Instead, the Times-News will print much of the content that would have appeared in Kickoff during the days ahead as the PIAA mulls its decision on the fate of the 2020 season.

We kick off the previews of Erie County teams with Region 6, which has three of the schools from the former Region 8. Erie High and McDowell are featured today. Cathedral Prep and Butler will be featured in Thursday’s edition.

REGION 6 – 4A, 6A

Team, Enrollment

Butler (6A), 797

Cathedral Prep (5A), 343*

Erie (6A), 1,216

McDowell (6A), 857

*Cathedral Prep was forced to Class 5A through the PIAA success factor

Classification ranges

5A: 399-582

6A: 583 and above

---

RETURNING ALL-STARS FROM REGION 8

(with 2019-20 years in school)

Offense

Marquell Darnell, Erie, 10, TE

Chris Juchno, McDowell, 11, QB

JJ Woodward, Erie, 11, RB

Elijah Lopez, McDowell, 11, RB

Jaheim Bassham, Cathedral Prep, 11, OL

Alex Spaulding, Erie, 11, OL

Jackie Edinger, Erie, 11, OL

Special teams

Lenny McLaughlin, McDowell, 11, K

Defense

Jaheim Williams, Cathedral Prep, 11, LB

Jahlil Grandberry, Erie, 11, LB

J.J. Woodward, Erie, 11, DB

---

2019 POSTSEASON

Class 4A

District 10 Championship

Cathedral Prep 56, Fort LeBoeuf 0

PIAA Subregional

Cathedral Prep 42, University Prep 6

First round

Cathedral Prep 49, Bellefonte 21

Quarterfinals

Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13

Class 6A

District 10 Championship

McDowell 58, Erie 30

PIAA Subregional

State College 42, McDowell 21