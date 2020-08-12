Cathedral Prep, Erie, McDowell welcome Butler into region
The COVID-19 pandemic has left the PIAA football season in doubt. As a result, the Times-News announced this week that the annual Kickoff magazine will not be printed because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Instead, the Times-News will print much of the content that would have appeared in Kickoff during the days ahead as the PIAA mulls its decision on the fate of the 2020 season.
We kick off the previews of Erie County teams with Region 6, which has three of the schools from the former Region 8. Erie High and McDowell are featured today. Cathedral Prep and Butler will be featured in Thursday’s edition.
REGION 6 – 4A, 6A
Team, Enrollment
Butler (6A), 797
Cathedral Prep (5A), 343*
Erie (6A), 1,216
McDowell (6A), 857
*Cathedral Prep was forced to Class 5A through the PIAA success factor
Classification ranges
5A: 399-582
6A: 583 and above
---
RETURNING ALL-STARS FROM REGION 8
(with 2019-20 years in school)
Offense
Marquell Darnell, Erie, 10, TE
Chris Juchno, McDowell, 11, QB
JJ Woodward, Erie, 11, RB
Elijah Lopez, McDowell, 11, RB
Jaheim Bassham, Cathedral Prep, 11, OL
Alex Spaulding, Erie, 11, OL
Jackie Edinger, Erie, 11, OL
Special teams
Lenny McLaughlin, McDowell, 11, K
Defense
Jaheim Williams, Cathedral Prep, 11, LB
Jahlil Grandberry, Erie, 11, LB
J.J. Woodward, Erie, 11, DB
---
2019 POSTSEASON
Class 4A
District 10 Championship
Cathedral Prep 56, Fort LeBoeuf 0
PIAA Subregional
Cathedral Prep 42, University Prep 6
First round
Cathedral Prep 49, Bellefonte 21
Quarterfinals
Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13
Class 6A
District 10 Championship
McDowell 58, Erie 30
PIAA Subregional
State College 42, McDowell 21