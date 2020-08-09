Matt McWilliams wins Hoka One Triathlon Pro Challenge on virtual course.

Majestic scenery wasn’t the only reason Matt McWilliams moved to the Rocky Mountains.

McWilliams graduated from Fort LeBoeuf and Penn State Behrend. He competed in long-distance running events for each school.

That discipline eventually caused McWilliams to consider how he’d do in triathlon-style competitions.

He would fare well. Extremely well.

McWilliams won three Ironman 70.3 events, which consists of distance swimming, cycling and running, during the late 2010s.

He also was the men’s overall champion for the 2018-19 Highmark Quad Games, which counts cross country skiing as its fourth leg.

Such accomplishments factored into McWilliams’ decision to relocate to the Boulder, Colorado, area just more than a year ago. He works there as a quality technician for Research Electro-Optics Inc., which manufactures precision optics and thin film coatings.

When not at that job, though, McWilliams, 27, can be found training for triathlons in the region’s thin air and numerous up-and-down roads. He cashed his first check as a professional triathlete the weekend of July 31.

It was one worth more than $2,700.

Even better, it was for his first professional victory.

McWilliams recorded the lowest combined time in a Hoka One Triathlon Pro Challenge. He was invited by tour officials to participate in the weekly series, which has been held in place of Ironman events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tour officials were the only people who monitored McWilliams in person. They watched him compete on a virtual course that simulated a shorter one scheduled to be used in Santa Cruz, California.

"I don’t think they were expecting much from me," McWilliams said, "but I surprised them a little."

McWilliams swam 500 meters, cycled 40 kilometers and ran another three kilometers. His collective time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 33 seconds was lower than those submitted by Great Britain’s Thomas Davis (1:09:25), Brazil’s Santiago Ascenco (1:10:10) and American Kevin Collington (1:14:00).

They, like McWilliams, were invited to participate in the series until regular Ironman 70.3 events are allowed to resume.

"I raced in the Boulder 70.3 the weekend after I moved out here," McWilliams said. "That was a rude awakening, let’s say, as far as the altitude. It was a punch to the gut. But now, I definitely notice the difference. It’s easier to breathe and I’m now I’m reaping all the benefits Boulder has to offer."

