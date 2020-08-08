Long-time assistant wrestling coach taking over from Tom Vivacqua.

To say that Mike Diglia is anxious to get started as the new wrestling coach at traditional-powerhouse Council Rock North would be an understatement.

A big one.

"If you look at the line of legendary coaches at Council Rock, it's really something," Diglia said. "From Vic Stanley to CD Mock to Tom Vivacqua to Brad Silimperi over at (Council Rock) South. To be given this kind of opportunity is pretty sweet. I feel like a kid chasing after his dream. People can just hear it in my voice when I talk about it.

"Our ship is ready to sail and I can't wait to get things going and working with the kids."

Diglia takes over from Vivacqua, who retired from teaching and as wrestling coach at the end of the last school year.

"Tom has done so much for me," Diglia said. "He was the head coach for a long time and did so much for the kids and the program. And, I know that he will continue to support us in any way that we need.

"I know he'll help oversee the program on a larger scale and continue to help build the youth and middle school programs. You couldn't ask for a better person to learn from."

Diglian, an Ohio native, takes over a program that placed fifth in the team standings at the PIAA Class 3A tournament in March.

"Tom was kind of able to ride off into the sunset with what was one of the best teams we've had in a long time," Diglia said. "But we have a lot of talent coming back.

"Guys like seniors Kyle Hauserman, who already has two state medals, and Max Harar and junior Tony Burke, all have been to states and they will take over as leaders from what was a great group of leaders from last season. All three of them provide that elite-level talent that you need in the (wrestling) room.

"They've seen it before and are ready to step in and lead. We've been traditionally powerful because we have leaders creating leaders and these guys own it. Our standard remains as high as it can be and we're not going to miss a beat."

Diglia, 39, who also teaches at Council Rock, had been an assistant under Vivacqua for 10 seasons and has been coaching wrestling for two decades.

"Mike is a dynamic and charismatic leader," Council Rock North athletic director Rob Findlay said.

"He has worked with wrestlers of all backgrounds and abilities and has gotten the most out of them. Knowing that "Coach V" was possibly retiring, I was able to watch Mike all of last season, especially at states.

"And he showed that he is engaging and empowering to students and is always positive and always working. Having Mike take over honors the tradition of an excellent departing coach and allows the mantle to be passed without skipping a beat."

Diglia also knows there are many people to thank for keeping the Council Rock wrestling "machine" going.

"There is no greater family than the Council Rock Wrestling Association," Diglia said. "Our program would be nothing without them.

"The youth program is the best in the state and that's what gets everything going. Look at the continued success Brad (Silimperi) has had at South. And imagine if you combined the teams at North and South. It's all a credit to the youth program and I'm just thrilled to be a part of the family."