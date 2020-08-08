In attempting to frame the dilemma of whether to play high school football during this coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz offered an unsolicited perspective on Friday in a Zoom press conference.

He was stunned by governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation on Thursday to suspend all high school sports until at least Jan. 1 and believes pulling the plug on football could be so much more devastating than anything he went through growing up in California.

"I was 15 years old, my parents separated, I was the oldest of four boys and the only thing that I knew how to do, the only thing I could express myself (with) — I was so frustrated inside — the only thing I could do was play football," Ertz said. "All I did was lift weights, play football, play basketball. And that allowed me to kind of release my internal kind of stress and pressure that I had built up.

"And Tom Wolf yesterday came out with a recommendation that there is no fall football or fall sports in general, and the adversity I faced when I was 15 is about 1/1,000th of what many kids in this state in particular are going to be facing if they don’t have an outlet, if there is no football in the fall for these kids."

Ertz then suggested taking money that would be spent on football and using it to help the players make it through the season some other way.

"I would just really challenge everyone, if the decision is no football, there’s got to be an alternative," Ertz said. "... Obviously football costs money, so if they were to disband football, where’s that money going to go? I would love to see it invested in these kids to make sure that they’re OK and taken care of on the streets from 3 to 7.

"That’s what I was fortunate enough to do. I wasn’t out in the community from 3 to 7. I had organization after school with football and basketball. I couldn’t imagine the path I would have gone down if I didn’t have football to express myself. So I want to see kids be healthy, first and foremost. That is the primary goal."

The PIAA on Friday reacted to Wolf’s recommendation by voting to push back the start of fall sports by two weeks.

Although Ertz grew up in California, he has Lehigh Valley roots. His father Doug grew up in Berks County and played football for Lehigh University before moving to California.

His strong feelings on high school football were presented as an addendum to an answer on whether he considered opting out this season.

Ertz and his wife Julie, a professional soccer player and member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, made the decision to go forward because "we don’t have a lot of pre-risk health factors," Ertz said.

Even though they continue to take every precaution in public by wearing masks everywhere and maintaining social distancing, they felt safe with the protocols the NFL and the Eagles established for coming back to work after a prolonged shutdown.

"For me personally, there was never a conversation just because of the unique situation that we have," he said.