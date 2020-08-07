Lake disturbance interrupts smooth sailing of walleye catches.

For anyone complaining about this summer’s heat, the adage, "If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes and it will change," came into play earlier this week when a significant front blew through the area. In addition to soaking rains across the region, winds played havoc on Lake Erie for several days.

Meanwhile, any angler with high expectations of easy limit catches who attempted to fish the last couple days was confronted with another proverb: "Don’t count your chickens before the eggs hatch."

According to Thursday morning reports from East End Angler and Tudor Hook-N-Nook, anglers discovered the big blow resulted in a re-distribution of walleyes. It appears the fish have shifted throughout the water column. Whereas before the storm major walleyes schools were suspended around 50 feet over a 65-foot bottom, those concentrations have been interrupted and walleyes are now spread out. Anglers who ventured out may have connected with some fish but probably not as many as they anticipated.

The Perch Pirate head boat made a trip on Wednesday to the Dump in 40 to 55 feet of water. Using the forward weight spinner technique of cast-count downdrag, their clients were successful in landing 31 legal walleye.

It may take a few days for the lake to settle and the walleyes to regroup. While there is no guarantee, walleyes will likely concentrate once again over the 50- to 65-foot depths. Fishing shallower water may continue to produce some legal walleyes, but expect high hook-up rates of undesirable species.

The rainfall of the last several days has already raised the water level and turbidity of the region’s streams, including flows as large as French Creek. The Allegheny River will likely be impacted as well. But as flowing water clears, anticipate improved fishing for smallmouth bass, and maybe even walleye, in the slightly cooler river water.

Rain dropped the water temperature of inland lake by several degrees as well. This hopefully will kick-start improved catches of walleye and crappie at Pymatuning Lake and Lake Wilhelm where fishing success had slowed.

According to angling contacts at Shenango, the hybrid striper bite has fallen off in recent weeks but crappies and white bass activity remained strong. However, being a flood control impoundment, Shenango water level is likely rising – but it’s the introduction of muddy water that may shut down fishing for a short period.

This is an excellent week to plan a bass, bluegill or musky outing to a smaller lake with minimal impact from the rain due to limited watershed drainage, such as Conneaut Lake, Sugar Lake, Canadohta Lake, Edinboro Lake or Lake LeBoeuf.

CONTRIBUTORS:

East End Angler, 4702 East Lake Road; 898-3474

Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle, 6821 West Lake Road; 474-5623

Elk Creek Sports Store, 10543 Old Lake Road, Lake City; 774-8755

Tudor Hook-N-Nook, 10079 Cross Station Exd, Girard; 323-5886

Perch Pirate, East Canal Basin; 746-5809

Richter’s, 2936 Williams Field Road, Jamestown, PA; 724-932-5372