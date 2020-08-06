Summer Huddle football preview: Eagles lost plenty of talent to graduation after 4-5 season

Conneaut Eagles

Coach: Pat Gould (15th season, 102-59)

2019 overall record: 4-5

2019 region record: 1-3 (tied for fourth)

2019 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Top players lost: Eli Boyce, Tanner Niemann, Noah Richardson, Devin Neal, Payden Ordos, Keith Palko

Top returning players: Nate Bortnick, Zach Kehl, Trevor Tursky, Jesse Orr, Max Lewandowski, Mason Mihoci, Luke Petergol, Owen Petergol, Jayden Onderko

Assistant coaches: Todd Greenawalt, Adam Horne, Gerald Ellis, Connor Mattera

Outlook: Conneaut continues to go through changes every two years when the PIAA resets enrollments and classifications. The Eagles were in Class 3A in 2014 — when they upset Cathedral Prep for the District 10 championship — and 2015. In 2016, Conneaut moved up to Class 5A for two years before returning to Class 3A the past two years. This fall, the Eagles will be in Class 4A after voluntarily moving up a class for the next two seasons.

Conneaut was in a tough situation this past cycle as the Eagles were part of a brutal five-team region with four playoff spots on the line. Conneaut didn't do enough last year to make the postseason, and the Eagles have some big holes to fill to make a run this year. Conneaut graduated all-region selections Noah Richardson (tight end/linebacker/punter), Tanner Niemann (all-purpose/defensive back) and Eli Boyce (wide receiver) along with leading rusher Devin Neal and linemen Payden Ordos and Keith Palko. Neal ran for 851 yards and six touchdowns, and Niemann threw for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 649 yards and nine touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. Richardson had 48 catches for 618 yards and four touchdowns and ran for five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Nathan Bortnick moved to quarterback to replace Niemann last year and will return under center this fall with Mason Mihoci and Dylan Lehman at wide receiver. The Eagles also return four starters on the line with Zach Kehl, Jesse Orr, Trevor Tursky and Luke Petergol. Kehl and Orr were voted to the all-region teams as offensive linemen last fall. Max Lewandoski could step up at running back for Neal. He was injured in the first game last year and didn't return to the field.

On defense, Conneaut brings back Dan Morrow, Tursky, Kehl and Orr on the line, Owen Petergol and Mihoci at linebacker and Braden Groover, Luke Petergol, Jayden Onderko and Bortnick in the secondary. Kehl is an all-region, first-team defensive lineman and Tursky is a second-team defensive lineman.

2020 schedule

(All games start at 7 p.m.)

Aug. 28, Warren*

Sept. 4, at Oil City*

Sept. 11, Geneva (Ohio)

Sept. 18, General McLane*

Sept. 25, at Franklin*

Oct. 2, Meadville*

Oct. 9, Albert Gallatin

Oct. 16, at Harbor Creek*

Oct. 23, at McDowell

*Region 5 game

Next: Reynolds