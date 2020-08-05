Dick Holliday

coached the Girard boys basketball team to a pair of PIAA Class 2A championships in 1987-88 and 1989-90.

Next up in the PIAA team championship series is Girard boys basketball. The YellowJackets won the program’s two state titles in a three-season span. Each were at the Class 2A level.

School: Girard

Sport:Boys basketball

Seasons:1987-88 and 1989-90

Coach: Dick Holliday

Site:Hersheypark Arena

Recap: Girard claimed the first of its two PIAA championships with a record of 29-3.

That meant, with a 3-3 start, the 1987-88 YellowJackets won their last 26 games. The last of those five wins were in the state playoffs.

Girard not only won them, but decisively won them. A 65-62 elimination of Bishop McCort in the 2A quarterfinals was the only time District 10’s top seed was victorious by fewer than 16 points.

The ‘Jackets advanced to the program’s inaugural PIAA final with a 62-43 rout of upstart Brentwood, the fourth seed out of the WPIAL, at Indiana (Pennsylvania) University.

Senior Jeff Bowen led all scorers with 23 points, which included an 11-of-16 effort at the foul line. A scrappy sophomore named Marc Blucas converted the ‘Jackets’ lone 3-pointer and totaled 16.

Girard would face Eastern York (25-6) in the 2A championship game. The District 3 Golden Knights also experienced comfortable PIAA victories en route to the final, which included an opening round game that saw them score 96 points.

The game was lopsided, but not in Eastern York’s favor.

Girard overcame an opponent, one whose starting five had an average height advantage of three inches, for an 81-62 victory at Hersheypark Arena. The ‘Jackets led 28-11 after the first quarter and maintained such a healthy margin for the rest of play.

“This has been our goal for the past 12 years,” Girard coach Dick Holliday said, “and it’s finally come true. As the years went on, and more and more people became involved, they’d say, ‘You know, Girard can really win a state championship.’ Now, we’ve finally delivered one to the believers.”

Girard center Jeff Bowen, who averaged 21 points going into the opening tip, finished with 26 in his last high school basketball appearance. The senior finished with 690 points that season, a team record to that point.

Blucas played with seven stitches sewn just above his left eyelid. He was accidentally cut by a teammate during practice the day before the final.

The guard still scored 20 points despite that hindrance.

“We can’t wait to get home to celebrate this championship with everyone,” Blucas said. “Every person in Girard played a role in our success.”

Blucas would bask in a similar scenario two years later.

By then, he was a senior and a Wake Forest University recruit.

The 1989-90 ‘Jackets were even more dominant in that season’s PIAA 2A playoffs than their original title team. The average margin of victory over their first four state games was 23 points.

A 75-56 semifinal elimination of Washington (Pennsylvania) was the smallest. Blucas had a robust double-double performance with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Joe Gette’s 26 points meant the duo accounted for more than two-thirds of the ‘Jackets’ total offense.

Given Girard was 31-0 at that point, such results weren’t surprising. The undefeated ‘Jackets returned to Hershey, where they sought to make GAR Memorial their 32nd conquest.

Make that equally-undefeated GAR Memorial. The Grenadiers of Wilkes-Barre, led by future NBA first-round draft pick Bob Sura, were 30-0.

The rare PIAA basketball final between unbeaten teams lived up to that status. It wasn’t until the game’s waning minutes that the winner was determined.

That winner was Girard, which scored 10 unanswered points in its 59-49 victory.

Blucas showed why the Division I Demon Deacons wooed him with a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in his high school finale. He graduated as the program’s career leader in each category.

Tim Fails totaled 12 points and Joe Gette and Larry Seneta each contributed 10 for the ‘Jackets.

Sura scored 20 points for GAR Memorial, but he fouled out with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“When Sura left the game, it gave us a big lift,” Holliday said. “We were exhausted and we needed something positive to happen.”

Blucas fulfilled more than just adding a second PIAA gold medal to his personal trophy display. He also confirmed predictions that were sent in the form of a preseason letter addressed to Holliday.

The biggest item, Blucas wrote, was “a Girard banner that says: (Erie County League) champs, District 10 champs, state champs, 32-0.”

Blucas spoke about that letter in the moments after his last game as a ‘Jacket.

“It was something that I talked about at the beginning of the year,” he said. “I knew (a perfect season) was the only thing coach Holliday didn’t have. Before this year began, I dedicated the whole season to coach Holliday.”

