Veterans scheduled to report to training camps on Tuesday

Rookies have reported, but NFL veterans are set to join them Tuesday as training camp opens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at the Bills, Browns and Steelers going into camp.

BUFFALO BILLS (10-7)

CAMP SITE: Orchard Park, New York

LAST YEAR: A stout defense led the way in overcoming the still-developing and inconsistent Josh Allen-led offense in helping Buffalo clinch its second playoff berth in three seasons. The Bills allowed third-fewest yards in NFL and gave up only 259 points — second fewest behind New England (225). Allen showed signs of development in his second season by doubling touchdowns passing to 20 and throwing just nine interceptions — three fewer than his rookie year. And yet, Allen finished 32nd in completing 58.8% of attempts (six-point jump from 2018), and oversaw an offense that scored 20 or fewer points 11 times, including a 22-19 OT loss at Houston in the AFC wild-card playoff.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Stefon Diggs, DEs Mario Addison and rookie A.J. Epenesa, DTs Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, CBs Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines, LBs A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich, RBs Taiwan Jones and rookie Zack Moss.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, RBs Frank Gore and Senorise Perry, LBs Lorenzo Alexander, Julian Stanford and Maurice Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: The biggest is having Allen build on-field rapport with Diggs, counted on to become the team’s top receiving threat after being acquired in an offseason trade with Minnesota. Otherwise, the Bills have an edge in continuity with the offense, defense and coaching staff returning mostly intact.

CAMP NEEDS: Urgency placed on Allen to continue showing signs of development and maturity, and the offense to overcome lack of finish after GM Brandon Beane placed offseason emphasis on scoring more points. Coordinator Brian Daboll has been challenged to find creative ways to utilize Diggs’ dynamic ability and keep him involved on a unit that also features established WRs in John Brown and Cole Beasley.

EXPECTATIONS: Sky high. Though questions still focus on Allen’s consistency, the Bills have returning talent and depth at most every position to contend for an AFC East title — especially with long-time nemesis Tom Brady no longer in division. Leave it to Bills cynics, lamenting the only thing that might stop Buffalo from making deep playoff run would be a season cut short by COVID-19.

---

CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-10)

CAMP SITE: Berea, Ohio

LAST YEAR: The Browns fell woefully short of high expectations. Early projections of playoffs fizzled quickly under first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, whose successful stint as interim offensive coordinator in 2018 won over ownership. Quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed in his second year, undone by poor play from the offensive line and injuries that hampered star receivers Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry all season. Running back Nick Chubb emerged as one of the club's best players. Defensive end Myles Garrett missed the final six games after his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Kevin Stefanski, Defensive coordinator Joe Woods, RT Jake Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, LT Jedrick Wills, QB Case Keenum, DT Andrew Billings, LB B.J. Goodson, DE Adrian Clayborn, S Andrew Sendejo, FB Andy Janovich.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: LB Joe Schobert, LB Christian Kirksey, S Damarious Randall, S Morgan Burnett, LT Greg Robinson.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Stefanski has yet to meet many of his players in person. The virtual offseason prevented first-year coach and staff from assessing his team's on-field talent, and it will be difficult to make up for lost time.

CAMP NEEDS: Wills played right tackle at Alabama, and his transition to pivotal spot protecting Mayfield's blindside will be a daily focus. Second-year linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki need to step up to replace Schobert and Kirksey, both solid contributors and citizens. Rookie safety Grant Delpit from LSU is expected to compete for a starting job.

EXPECTATIONS: The Browns aren't the NFL's trendy team this summer, and that should take some pressure off Stefanski, who has shown strong leadership during difficult first few months. His success will hinge on Mayfield, who must bounce back from a rough season and prove again he's capable of being a franchise QB. He has plenty of playmakers, but the challenge now will be keeping Beckham, Landry, Chubb and Kareem Hunt satisfied with touches.

---

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-8)

CAMP SITE: Pittsburgh

LAST YEAR: The Steelers lost star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at halftime of Week 2 because of a right elbow injury. Yet they somehow managed to stay in the playoff race until the final weeks thanks in large part to a defense galvanized by arrival of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade and the evolution of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree into one of the best edge rush tandems in the league.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: TE Eric Ebron, FB Derek Watt, OL Stefen Wisniewski, DL Chris Wormley, WR Chase Claypool, LB Alex Highsmith, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., WR coach Ike Hilliard, QB coach Matt Canada.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: G Ramon Foster, NT Javon Hargrave, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Johnny Holton, TE Nick Vannett.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: For the first time in more than a half-century, the Steelers will hold camp somewhere other than Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The team will work out of Heinz Field instead. Getting a gauge on Roethlisberger's progress from elbow surgery has been difficult because of a lack of reps during organized team activities and minicamp. While the 38-year-old drew praise from his receivers during informal workouts, coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t seen Roethlisberger throw with his own eyes since last September.

CAMP NEEDS: Offseason moves were predicated on the idea that Roethlisberger will pick up where he left off in 2018, when he won league passing title. Ebron and Claypool were added to give Roethlisberger red-zone options. The offensive line will have new look following popular Foster's retirement, and the defensive line will have to adjust after Hargrave's exit, but key pieces of the unit that kept team competitive without Roethlisberger remain in place.

EXPECTATIONS: The window is closing on Roethlisberger's stellar career, and the Steelers have loaded up in an attempt to send him out strong. Still, Pittsburgh needs backup Mason Rudolph to take another step forward during camp just in case Roethlisberger's comeback hits a speed bump. The defense should be one of the league's best, and even modest improvement offensively should return Pittsburgh to playoff contention.