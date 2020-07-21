As with every sport where we’ve tried to name the top 10 players of the last decade, the task here with softball is nearly impossible.

This list, instead of being 10 deep, could have been 50 deep. But, as with all of our lists, really, really good players were left off.

A student/athlete was eligible for this list if she graduated between 2011 and 2020.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 softball players from 2011-20 (in alphabetical order), chosen by the staff of The Intelligencer and the Bucks County Courier Times:

Ashley Alden, William Tennent 2011 graduate: A four-year starter for the Panthers, the infielder was a two-time Suburban One League National Conference first-team selection. Also a basketball and track and field standout in high school. Played softball and lacrosse at Saint Joseph’s University.

Christina Basara, Pennsbury 2013 graduate: A four-year starter for the Falcons, the third baseman was a big part of the team’s run to the PIAA District One title game and PIAA state title game in her sophomore season. Was named first-team all-state as a senior.

Jackie Bilotti, North Penn 2015 graduate: The pitcher left North Penn as the school’s all-time leader in wins (68), single-season wins (19), career ERA (1.78) and single-season ERA (1.12). Bilotti also had a career batting average of .402. She was also a standout basketball player for the Maidens.

Morgan Decker, Central Bucks South 2012 graduate: A four-year starter for the Titans, she was an integral part of the team’s run to a PIAA state title. She hit .473 as a senior with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBIs. The third baseman was a first-team all-state selection as a senior and second-team pick as a junior.

D’Anna Devine, Pennsbury 2011 graduate: She played her first three seasons at second base for the Falcons before moving to catcher as a senior as team reached the PIAA state title game. Was a four-time all-state selection. Would go on to be a four-year standout in college at the University of South Florida.

Samantha Offenback, Neshaminy 2015 graduate: A four-year starter for Neshaminy who earned all Suburban One League National Conference honors each season. The catcher finished her high school career with a .494 average and helped Neshaminy reach the PIAA state championship game as a sophomore.

Lauren Quense, Neshaminy 2013 graduate: The pitcher was a three-year starter for Neshaminy and a three-time team MVP. She helped lead the team to the PIAA District One and PIAA state title games as a senior. She was a three-time all-state selection before having a stellar career at Fordham University.

Haileigh Stocks, Central Bucks South 2012 graduate: The pitcher was a four-year starter for the Titans and helped lead them to the PIAA state title as a senior. She threw nine shutout innings in the state title game and scored the game’s only run. Also helped Titans reach PIAA state title game as a sophomore.

Mary Wallick, Bristol 2014 graduate: The pitcher, who played the outfield for the Warriors as a freshman before moving to the mound, helped lead Bristol to four straight PIAA District One softball titles. She was a four-time, first-team Bicentennial Athletic League selection. Also was a standout field hockey player,.

Julie Wambold, Hatboro-Horsham 2011 graduate: The four-year starter, who moved to catcher from shortstop before the start of the district playoffs during her senior year, helped the Hatters capture the PIAA state title that season. Had a stellar career at Syracuse University, where she started for four seasons and smacked 24 career home runs.