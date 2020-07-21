The Bull Dam Trail Run races include a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon distance

One of the only local races that are still in play in 2020 is the Bull Dam Trail Runs at Eaton Reservoir in North East, Pa. There are three events to chose from -- a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

The 5K is a flat and run on a grassy path around the reservoir. The 10K is definitely NOT flat and is run in the wooded trails surrounding the reservoir. It is a trail run. The half marathon is two loops of the 10K course.

There are some changes to the event (staggered start for social distancing, no pancakes-and-sausage breakfast this year, etc.) and some things that will change drastically if the state is moved back into "yellow" or God-forbid "Red" before the race date, which is Sept. 6, 2020 (Labor Day weekend).

You can see all the precautions the race director is taking in each case (Green, Yellow, Red) here where you can also register. Each race is $30.

Note that for contactless registration, shirts and finisher's medals will be mailed and if you receive an age group award, that will be mailed as well.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.