Summer Huddle preview: Trojans went 6-6 in 2019

Greenville Trojans

Coach: Brian Herrick (14th season, 92-57)

2019 overall record: 6-6

2019 region record: 2-1 (second)

2019 playoff results: Defeated Northwestern 14-10 in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals before losing to Wilmington 45-7 in the D-10 championship.

Top players lost: Justin Harbaugh, Aaron Solderich, Jon King, Kaleb Achuff, Blair Paxton, Justin Stuyvesant

Top returning players: Isaac Sasala, Griffin Richardson, Garrett Hillard, Levi Swartz, Lane Fry, Brayden Difrischia, Caden Loutzenhiser, Rufus Byler, Cole Karpinski, Ross Swartz

Assistant coaches: Kirk Smith, Mike Menold, Steve Lewis, Tim Strausser, Denny Reynolds, Tyler Lanciotti, Chris Clark, Jacob Brown, Doug England

Outlook: Greenville finished the 2019 season 6-6, and all six losses came against talented playoff teams, including Grove City, Hickory, Farrell, Mercyhurst Prep and Wilmington (twice). The Trojans held off Northwestern in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs before running into Wilmington a second time.

Greenville will have to replace several starters gone to graduation, including all-region selections Blair Paxton (wide receiver), Justin Harbaugh (tight end, defensive line), Aaron Solderich (offensive line, defensive line), Jon King (quarterback, linebacker), Kaleb Achuff (running back, linebacker) and Justin Stuyvesant (kicker).

Greenville will need a new quarterback, which could be either junior Jalen Ritzert or sophomore Jase Herrick. The quarterback who doesn't win the starting job could still see the field as a wide receiver as both are good athletes. One of the advantages for the Trojans is returning four starters on the offensive line, including all-region selections Griffin Richardson, Brayden Difrischia and Lane Fry. Garrett Hillard is also back on the offensive line and Isaac Sasala and Levi Swartz are back at running back. Swartz led the Trojans with 675 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries last year and Sasala ran for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Greenville has six returning starters, including Ross Swartz at defensive tackle, Richardson at defensive end, Cole Karpinski and Rufus Byler at linebacker, Sasala at cornerback and Caden Loutzenhiser at strong safety. Byler was voted to the all-region team on defense and as a punter, while Richardson, Karpinski, Sasala and Ross Swartz were all-region picks on defense as well.

Greenville is in an interesting region with Farrell and Wilmington as the biggest hurdles. The Trojans have a talented line back and several key rushers, but finding a new quarterback and improving the defense will be key. Coach Brian Herrick is also just eight wins from 100 career wins as Greenville looks for a big season this fall.

Schedule

Aug. 28, at Farrell*

Sept. 5, at Lakeview*

Sept. 11, Sharpsville*

Sept. 18, at Wilmington*

Sept. 25, Kennedy Catholic*

Oct. 2, at Mercer*

Oct. 9, Reynolds*

Oct. 16, West Middlesex*

Oct. 23, Harbor Creek

*Region 1 game

Tuesday: Hickory

— Tom Reisenweber