Saturday

Jul 18, 2020 at 7:39 AM


BEAVER COUNTY COLT LEAGUE SENIOR DIVISION


Friday's results


Blackhawk 5, New Brighton 4


Blackhawk 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 -- 5 5 1


New Brighton 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 -- 4 7 0


WP: Talon Mihalinac (5 1/3 inns.) 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP: Jackson Hall (1 inn.) 0 strikeouts, 2 walks.


2B: Luke Price (B), Noah Wijnen-Riems (NB).


2-or-more hits: Austin Thellman (B), LJ Evans (NB) 3.


Team records: Blackhawk 7-1, New Brighton 5-3.


Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 1


Central Valley 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 -- 5 8 1


Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 6 3


WP: Jake Bible (7 inns.) 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP: Yeudy Almanzar (5 inns.) 5 strikeouts, 0 walks.


2B: Zak Phillis (CV).


2-or-more hits: Chase Morison (CV), Phillis, Nick Marvin (CV), Nick Merriman (QV).


Team records: Central Valley 4-4, Quaker Valley 1-7.


Hopewell 7, Beaver 1


Beaver 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 4 1


Hopewell 1 2 0 0 2 2 -- 7 9 0


WP: Jake McGovern (6 inns.) 10 strikeouts,1 walk. LP: Berg (5 2/3 inns.) 4 strikeouts, 3 walks.


2B: Garret Pander (B), Berg, Roman Gill (H).


Team records: Hopewell 5-3, Beaver 2-6.


Monday's games


Central Valley at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.


Hopewell at New Brighton, 6 p.m.


Beaver at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.