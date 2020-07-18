BEAVER COUNTY COLT LEAGUE SENIOR DIVISION
Friday's results
Blackhawk 5, New Brighton 4
Blackhawk 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 -- 5 5 1
New Brighton 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 -- 4 7 0
WP: Talon Mihalinac (5 1/3 inns.) 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP: Jackson Hall (1 inn.) 0 strikeouts, 2 walks.
2B: Luke Price (B), Noah Wijnen-Riems (NB).
2-or-more hits: Austin Thellman (B), LJ Evans (NB) 3.
Team records: Blackhawk 7-1, New Brighton 5-3.
Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 1
Central Valley 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 -- 5 8 1
Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 6 3
WP: Jake Bible (7 inns.) 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP: Yeudy Almanzar (5 inns.) 5 strikeouts, 0 walks.
2B: Zak Phillis (CV).
2-or-more hits: Chase Morison (CV), Phillis, Nick Marvin (CV), Nick Merriman (QV).
Team records: Central Valley 4-4, Quaker Valley 1-7.
Hopewell 7, Beaver 1
Beaver 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 4 1
Hopewell 1 2 0 0 2 2 -- 7 9 0
WP: Jake McGovern (6 inns.) 10 strikeouts,1 walk. LP: Berg (5 2/3 inns.) 4 strikeouts, 3 walks.
2B: Garret Pander (B), Berg, Roman Gill (H).
Team records: Hopewell 5-3, Beaver 2-6.
Monday's games
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.