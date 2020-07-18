Conference begins working out details after suspension of fall sports

New Gannon football head coach Erik Raeburn said his team is willing to practice in the parking lot when the spring arrives.

Chances are his team won't have to go to that extreme, but PSAC schools will face logistical issues with fall sports taking place in the spring.

“Our guys will be so excited to finally play and practice again that we'll be as flexible as possible,” Raeburn said. “We're fortunate to have an indoor facility to use, but if we're practicing on a field and someone yells ’fore’ with an incoming baseball or softball, that's fine. I'm sure our staff will figure out something, and I'm just crossing my fingers that we can play in the spring.”

In an effort to avoid COVID-19 spread, the PSAC announced Wednesday that it was suspending fall sports and reviewing the option of moving those sports to the second semester.

PSAC schools will face many challenges as they prepare to shift traditional fall sports to the spring, including limited sites, early graduation for seniors, questions about when the NCAA Division II postseasons will take place and decisions from schools that sponsor sports in other conferences.

Gannon teams get plenty of use out of McConnell Family Stadium. In the fall, the turf field is used by the football, men's soccer and women's soccer teams, and in the spring, it's used by women's lacrosse, baseball and softball for practices and games. All six of those teams will need the field in the spring.

Gannon also has an indoor practice facility at its recreation and wellness center, which also has a turf field. It is mostly used for practices and is not big enough to host official games.

With six teams needing space for practices and games, Gannon officials could attempt to utilize other facilities such as Dollinger Field, owned by Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria, and Veterans Stadium.

“We've talked about using other sites, and there are ongoing conversations,” said Gannon athletic director Lisa Goddard McGuirk. “We'll adapt and adjust to provide that positive experience for the student-athletes and coaches as well.”

Edinboro, Gannon and Mercyhurst could also face issues with athletes scheduled to graduate in December. The athletes would need to either take graduate classes or make arrangements to stay for the spring semester. At Gannon, a handful of football players are scheduled to graduate in December, along with several volleyball players.

Edinboro won't run into as many site issues next spring with just three teams that use Sox Harrison Stadium, including football and women's soccer in the fall and women's lacrosse in the spring.

The timing is relatively good for Mercyhurst as the university just completed renovations of Saxon Stadium and the baseball field and finished the construction of a softball field.

The Lakers have several turf fields but will still need to be creative with scheduling. Mercyhurst has football, field hockey, men's soccer and women's soccer on turf fields in the fall and baseball, men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse in the spring. The baseball and soccer teams share a turf field next to Saxon Stadium.

“There will be challenges, but we're probably in a better position than others,” said Mercyhurst athletic director Brad Davis. “We have to flush these things out as a conference, and our first meeting over what the spring could look like is on Monday. We could see football on Sundays. Could we play volleyball at the same time as basketball? We have 25 sports at Mercyhurst, which is the most in our conference, and we have a lot of things to work out.”

Finding sites for practices and games is just the beginning for Mercyhurst. The Lakers also have sports that are members of several conferences other than the PSAC.

The Mercyhurst men's ice hockey team is in the American Hockey Association and women's ice hockey is in College Hockey America. Both teams are Division I teams that traditionally open the season in early October. Since neither team is a member of the PSAC, they still might have to stay sidelined until Jan. 1 since the school’s other sports are sidelined through at least the calendar year.

Davis noted that there is a five-week gap between the fall semester’s last day and the end of the calendar year. He said it’s possible some games could be played in that time span.

The water polo teams are in the Collegiate Water Polo Association, which doesn't have to follow the same calendar as the PSAC, while men's lacrosse is in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“We're figuring things out with water polo and Division I hockey that has to make a decision,” Davis said. “Men's lacrosse is in the G-MAC, and we're just preparing as a staff to make the best decisions we can. We don't want to put all of this off, but the first thing we need to do is figure out what our student-athletes can do when they get on campus in the fall when it comes to workouts.”

The three Erie County schools are also playing a waiting game when it comes to the rest of Division II. What if the PSAC moves fall sports to the spring, and most of the Division II schools still compete in the fall? PSAC teams would lose the opportunity to compete in NCAA tournaments.

For instance, the Gannon women's volleyball team is an annual contender on a national level, but if the rest of the Division II conferences compete in the fall and the NCAA Division II tournament takes place in early December, it could be a devastating blow to a talented returning team.

“Context really matters, and if in three weeks all Division II schools are postponing to the spring, then we won't feel that bad about doing our part to get this under control,” said Gannon coach Matt Darling. “If other schools are competing for a national championship in December, and we're not able to do that, it'll be a more difficult pill to swallow. Playing in the spring offers some consolation, but if there's no NCAA tournament, they'll be disappointed.”

If the tournament were to remain in the fall, Gannon could attempt to play a completely non-conference schedule and try to qualify as an at-large team, but it would take a blitz of scheduling matches that would take place mostly in other states.

If the NCAA doesn't move fall sports championships to the spring, the PSAC fall sports teams would only be able to compete for PSAC championships in the spring instead of looking for national titles.

Mercyhurst football coach Marty Schaetzle anticipates that athletes will be flexible enough to make the transition to the spring seasons.

“Once we get into camp, we'll forget it's April and just be focused on the next game,” he said.

Schaetzle said one positive is that players who are campus this fall will still be able to work out in the school weight room and can make up for training time lost during the pandemic shutdown.

“Some weren't able to get into a weight room based on where they lived,” he said. “Now they have some time to get in our weight room and get ready for the spring.”

Many questions remain for the PSAC. How will the conference deal with the logistical nightmare of scheduling in the spring with so many different sports and schools playing at the same time? What if the PSAC reviews the proposed move to spring and finds it unfeasible? Would the fall athletes get another year of eligibility if their seasons never occur?

It’s a challenging puzzle that the NCAA, PSAC and its members schools must piece together in the months ahead.

