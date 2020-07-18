Summer Huddle football preview: Donor, King, McFadden power Tigers

Maplewood Tigers

Coach: Bryan Borkovich (9th season, 43-42)

2019 overall record: 10-1

2019 region record: 5-0 (champion)

2019 playoff results: Defeated Reynolds 36-0 in the District 10 Class 1A semifinals before losing to Farrell 35-20 in the D-10 championship.

Top players lost: J.D. McFadden, Bryan Kelly, Matt Neidbala, Shawn Weigle, Clay Cox, Levi Butryn, Steve Heme, Lucas Kennedy

Top returning players: Kaleb Donor, Joey King, Kelis Joliet, Jesse McFadden, Jason McFadden, Logan Gross, Ben Gilberto

Assistant coaches: Nate Albert, Robert Finkbeiner, Shane Klingler, Jason McPherson, Mike Proper, Kurt Willison, Harry Zurasky

Outlook: Maplewood had one of its best seasons in school history last fall. Not only did the Tigers win 10 games, but they were one of the few teams in Class 1A to keep it close with state champion Farrell. Maplewood led the Steelers in the fourth quarter before allowing two touchdowns in a 35-20 loss.

The Tigers have some big holes to fill, including most of the offensive line and quarterback J.D. McFadden, the all-time passer in school history. McFadden became the seventh quarterback in District 10 history to throw for more than 6,000 yards and has the Crawford County record with 6,065. He was named to the all-state team, all-district and the all-region first team.

Maplewood also lost all-region offensive linemen Matt Niedbala, Steve Heme and Bryan Kelly to graduation, along with all-region wide receivers Clay Cox and Levi Butryn, offensive lineman Shawn Weigle and wide receiver Lucas Kennedy. McFadden threw for 2,158 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, while Cox had 24 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns, and Butryn had 10 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Maplewood returns four offensive starters, including Joey King on the line, Kelis Joliet at tight end, Jesse McFadden at wide receiver and leading rusher Kaleb Donor at running back. Donor ran for 1,668 yards and 25 touchdowns and was voted to the District 10 all-star team and all-region first team, while King was voted all-region on the line. Jesse McFadden was all-region, all-district and all-state at all-purpose after hauling in 41 catches for 861 yards and seven TDs and rushing for four TDs.

Maplewood also returns six starters on defense, including King at defensive end, Logan Gross and Jesse McFadden at middle linebacker, Ben Gilberto and Donor at outside linebacker and Jason McFadden at strong safety. King was an all-region selection on defense last year, along with Jesse McFadden, who led Maplewood with 75 tackles and could be a big-time playmaker not only in Crawford County but Region 2 as well this season.

Schedule

(all games at 7 p.m.)

Aug. 28 Iroquois*

Sept. 4 Northwestern*

Sept. 11 at Saegertown*

Sept. 18 Union City*

Sept. 25 Mercer

Oct. 2 Seneca*

Oct. 9 at Cambridge Springs*

Oct. 16 Cochranton*

Oct. 23 Eisenhower*

Oct. 30 at Titusville

*Region 2 game

— Tom Reisenweber